The 1975, James Blake, and More in Singles

“If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” – The 1975

The 1975 returned this week with a new single off its upcoming fourth studio album, Notes on A Conditional Form, which will be released on May 22. “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” may be the best single since the group’s last album, 2018’s A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships. The track leans heavily into the ’80s pop sound that The 1975 has become associated with over the past couple of years. With an irresistibly catchy melody and a prominent saxophone solo, “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” feels distinctly creative in its homage to the past. The song doesn’t place form over function, however, delivering unique lyrics that continue the band’s fixation on technology, love, and the human condition. “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” questions modern love, as frontman Matty Healy croons suggestively about trying to navigate an online sexual relationship. The way that the song’s earworm hook mirrors the lyrics of lust and obsession make “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)” one of The 1975’s best.

“Cheesin’” (with Cautious Clay, Remi Wolf, Still Woozy, Sophie Meiers, Claud, Melanie Faye, HXNS) – Cautious Clay, Sophie Meiers, Remi Wolf

“Cheesin’” is an indie R&B fan’s dream, as the track features seven heavy hitters from the genre. The single, released to support the MusiCares Covid-19 Relief Fund, is a testament to the creativity and collaboration that can still flourish during a nationwide quarantine. Each artist sings a lovesick verse, giving “Cheesin’” a really unique sound that brings together each of these talented artists’ strengths. Adding to a long list of music released to aid coronavirus relief efforts, “Cheesin’” shines with its cool, summery sound and creative collaborators.

“You’re Too Precious” – James Blake

U.K. artist James Blake is known for his experimental sound and interesting approach to music, and “You’re Too Precious,” released this week, is no exception. The track features a repetitive, dreamy piano melody that serves as a foundation for Blake’s lyrics that soar high above. A high-pitched “so now” is repeated throughout “You’re Too Precious,” leading to Blake’s verse that muses on a love that is just too important to lose: “I don’t think they deserve you / I don’t think anyone could.”

Featured Image By Polydor Records