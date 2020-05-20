Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs JM Caparro will take over as Boston College’s interim director of athletics, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports. Former Director of Athletics Martin Jarmond accepted a job offer from UCLA on Tuesday.

Sources: BC is naming senior associate athletic director JM Caparro as the interim AD. School has already begun to engage outside candidates via Todd Turner/Collegiate Sports Associates. Search expected to move quickly. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) May 20, 2020

Caparro has been BC’s senior associate AD for external affairs since coming to the Heights in 2015. Before joining BC’s staff, Caparro worked with the NBA and with the Brooklyn Nets in marketing and ticket sales.

BC has already begun to search for a full-time replacement through Todd Turner from search firm Collegiate Sports Associates, according to Thamel. College Sports Associates placed the athletic directors at Clemson, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Missouri, and many other Power Five conference schools.

Former BC Athletic Director Brad Bates is the vice president for consulting with Collegiate Sports Associates.

Featured Image by Kait Devir / Heights Staff