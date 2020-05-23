New Ticket Refund Policy Released for 2020 Season

While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has pushed the 2020 college football season into question, Boston College Athletics announced in a press release on Thursday that the University is “cautiously optimistic that there will be football played this fall.”

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that football and basketball programs will be allowed to resume on-campus activities starting June 1, and a number of schools have already announced that they plan to do so. The ability for football programs to conduct summer workouts is critical for the season to be played as scheduled in the fall.

The BC Athletics press release also detailed a new season ticket refund policy for the 2020 season, which laid out two options that season ticket holders can choose between if a game is canceled or played behind closed doors.

The first option would allow ticket holders to receive a full refund for each game missed, while the second gives the chance to use the refund as a credit toward tickets for the 2021 season.

Season ticket holders who are in populations deemed by the Centers for Disease Control to be at high risk of developing serious symptoms from the coronavirus will be allowed to refund their tickets for the entire season while still maintaining their same seat for the 2021 season, according to the release.

These new policies will also apply to men’s and women’s basketball, as well as men’s hockey.

BC is not alone in announcing its plans for games to be played with fans in attendance. Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said on Wednesday that Ohio Stadium could accommodate around 22,000 fans under current social distancing policies.

Ohio Stadium has a capacity of nearly 103,000, while Alumni Stadium seats 44,500.

Featured Image by Ikram Ali / Heights Senior Staff