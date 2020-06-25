Read The Faculty for Justice’s Open Letter on Anti-Racism Steps BC Should Take

The Solidarity Statement and Action Plan below was written, circulated, and signed in advance of University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J.’s letter to the BC community on June 10. The statement immediately below was written by members of Faculty for Justice after the release of Leahy’s letter. Faculty for Justice is comprised of faculty from the Morrissey College of Arts and Sciences, School of Social Work, Woods College of Advancing Studies, Carroll School of Management, BC Law School, the Connell School of Nursing, the Lynch School of Education and Human Development, and the School of Theology and Ministry.

President Leahy has announced steps the University intends to take to combat the scourge of racism in our country, including the momentous establishment of the Boston College Forum on Racial Justice and contributions of the Pine Manor Institute for Student Success. We applaud these meaningful steps and direct the administration’s attention to our invitation to begin the forum’s work in September by first addressing the structure and strategies of ensuring public safety on our own campus.

SOLIDARITY STATEMENT AND ACTION PLAN (June 10, 2020)

To the Boston College Community,

We are faculty and staff at Boston College who grieve with and as members of the Black and African American community in response to the latest police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Tony McDade, and the lynching of Ahmaud Arbery. These brutal murders exemplify the devastating effects of the deeper systemic and institutional racism that pervade our police forces, legal systems, educational systems, and broader social, political, and economic institutions. We stand in solidarity with those protesting the combined forces of police brutality, anti-Black racism, and white supremacy nationwide. And we challenge ourselves and all others in our institution to take action to redress the centuries-long but persistent subjugation and oppression produced by those forces.

Father Leahy wrote in his June 2 letter that “reflecting its Jesuit, Catholic heritage, Boston College insists that everyone should be treated with dignity, respect, and grace,” declaring that “hatred and racism have no place anywhere” and that “we are called to challenge such behavior when manifested not only in our community but also in our nation and world.” Out of concern for our entire BC community, and especially our Black and other community members of color, we call on everyone in our BC community to come together to continue the conversation, while also taking actions that embody and reflect the stated mission and commitments of the University.

What is needed are concrete commitments by University leadership that address the specific concerns raised not only by protesters on our streets, but by those within our community who have challenged the institution to adopt anti-racist pedagogies and practices. These concerns focus first on the long history of public and private violence against the Black and African American community, seeded and furthered by systems of surveillance, disenfranchisement, and dehumanization. We call for the following actions designed to respond directly to those concerns, and to ensure the safety and well-being of Black students, faculty, and staff on our campus.

1) Commit to aligning the response of this Jesuit-inspired community with the calls of the oppressed as expressed in the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement by engaging in a robust, inclusive, community-wide examination of policing at BC with the goal of creating a safe, welcoming, and just environment for all members of our community. 

Among the issues to be considered should include: de-deputizing the BC Police Department; addressing racial and ethnic profiling on campus; inclusive and effective civilian reviewing of police misconduct; promoting nonviolent de-escalation tactics; improving training and policies around implicit bias; and granting the public access to data on disciplinary matters related to the BCPD. This community-wide review might also consider defunding BCPD, or alternately, reducing police presence on campus while funding emergency-response teams staffed by professionals such as social workers, mental health professionals, EMTs, and so forth. As a first step, the University should convene a community meeting in September with BCPD Chief Bill Evans in which students, faculty, and staff can air their concerns.

2) Commit to increasing the racial diversity at BC at all levels (students, staff, and all levels of faculty and administration). Provide increased financial support and fellowships for Black and other underrepresented students so that their representation at BC reflects the demographics of the city.

3) Give students, faculty, and staff the right to gather freely and express their views without the need for getting permits ahead of time.

4) Provide resources to engage faculty for developing anti-racist and inclusive pedagogies and research methodologies in our courses and our scholarship.

5) Expand resources to concretely support the AHANA+ population at BC based on consultation with AHANA+ students, faculty, and staff.

6) Publicize these efforts, so the BC community is aware of how resources are being allocated and why.

