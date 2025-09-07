Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

BC Defense Stands Tall, Shuts Out UMass 3–0

Sebby FitzgeraldSeptember 7, 2025
Freshman Emily Mara notched her third goal of the season against UMass. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)

Sprinting toward the right post, defender on her hip, and nearing the end line, Emily Mara seemed to find herself at an impossible angle. 

But the freshman forward must have thought differently. 

A simple toe chip struck the top bin as Mara’s third goal of the season quickly kicked off the scoring for the Eagles (4–1–2), who took home a 3–0 victory on Sunday afternoon. 

BC shut out Massachusetts (2–2–2) for its third straight game without a loss and its second shutout of the season. 

Goalkeeper Olivia Shippee capped off the defensive unit’s stellar performance with a shutout, all while facing a season-high nine shots. 

After Mara’s goal at 5:53 in the opening half, the Minutewomen pressured Shippee with five shots on goal in the remaining 40 minutes. 

The Eagles had three shots of their own in the first half, but the early goal allowed them to force away any attempts at a tied game.

And the second half followed a similar theme. 

Just 9:08 after intermission, Tess Barrett delivered a corner kick in prime position for Sophia Lowenberg to pop her head out among the crowd and finish it off for a 2–0 BC lead. 

BC served up 11 corners throughout the match, allowing the offense to flourish within its set pieces. 

The defense stood its ground, understanding the dangers of a two-goal lead, especially when time dwindles. UMass only posted two shots on goal between the Eagles’ second and third goals.

After putting together a hat-trick performance last Sunday, Sophie Reale stayed hot by scoring a volley at the 86:15 mark.

After a corner kick was punched out to the top of the box, Reale waited a couple of bounces and pounded the ball into the bottom corner to push the BC lead to three. 

The UCLA transfer has a point in every game where BC has scored, leading the team with 11 points.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall
The Eagles have not defeated Northwestern since 2021. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Reigning National Champions Outperform No. 8 Eagles in Fourth Quarter, No. 1 Northwestern Wins 2–0
The Eagles regressed to .500 with the loss. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Notebook: Tackling Troubles, Missteps Plague BC in OT Loss
Turbo Richard, pictured, rushed for 57 yards in the loss. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to Michigan State 42–40 in Double Overtime
Friday’s game marked the Eagles’ first victory over a ranked team this season. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
No. 8 BC Defeats No. 4 Maryland 2–0 for First Time Since 2021
The tie marked BC’s second scoreless draw of the season. (Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)
BC Draws Colgate 0–0
BC won last year’s game between the two teams 23–19. (Chris Ticas / Heights Senior Staff)
Preview: BC Heads to East Lansing To Face Michigan St. in First Road Challenge of 2025
More in Sports
BC’s defense racked up three sacks in its win. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Notebook: Receivers Outdo Rushers, BC’s Defense Adjusts in Win
After just two goals in their first three games, the Eagles snatched their two-game losing streak against the Huskies. (Trishna Condoor / Heights Staff)
Ekeland’s Goal Pushes BC to 1–0 Win Over Northeastern
Bella Douglas, pictured, assisted the final goal of the game, scored by freshman Emily Mara. (Natalie Condoor / Heights Staff)
UCLA Transfer Sophie Reale Nets Hat Trick as BC Dominates Albany 6–1
Sofija Marjanovic recorded nine kills in her first collegiate game. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
BC Begins Season 3–0 with Three Shutout Wins
Both of the Eagles’ goals came in the first period. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Eagles Take Season Opener 2–0 Against Bears in Defensive Battle
The loss marks BC’s second-straight defeat. (Matthew Mao / Heights Staff)
BC Blanked by Providence 2–0
More in Women's Soccer
Oliva Shippee has surrendered one goal in the Eagles’ first three games of the season. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Draws Cornell 0–0, Breaks Win Streak
BC ended its regular season with a record of 12–5–2. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Downs Syracuse 3–1 in Final Game of Season
BC earned its 11th win of the season with the victory. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
BC Returns to Win Column With 3–0 Win Over Miami
BC's last win came on Oct. 3rd. (Trishna Condoor / Heights Staff)
Eagles Draw Louisville 0–0
BC has lost its last three games. (Trishna Condoor / Heights Staff)
BC Suffers 7–0 Rout to No. 1 Duke, Drop Third-Straight Game
Wiebke Willebrandt, pictured, tallied five saves in the loss. (Trishna Condoor / Heights Staff)
Eagles’ Offense Falls Flat in 1–0 Loss to No. 22 Florida State
About the Contributor
Sebby Fitzgerald
Sebby Fitzgerald, Assistant Sports Editor
Sebby Fitzgerald (he/him) is the Assistant Sports Editor for The Heights. He is from Cleveland, OH. You can find him on Twitter @sebbyfitzgerald or contact him at [email protected]