Home on the Heights: A Freshman’s Guide to On-Campus Activities

Welcome back, Eagles! As the temperature starts to cool and the leaves along Linden Lane begin to change colors, on-campus activities and events are only heating up.

For the Boston College Class of 2029, the opportunities available during the first semester at college can be overwhelming. But The Heights is here to help. Here is a list of some favorite on-campus events and activities to guarantee a fun-filled freshman fall on the Heights!

Family Weekend

Family Weekend (September 26–28) is a great opportunity for freshmen to introduce their families to the BC community—and for anyone experiencing a twinge of homesickness to enjoy a taste of home.

The weekend kicks off with the Pops on the Heights concert on Friday. Country duo Dan + Shay—known for their hits “10,000 Hours,” “Speechless,” and “Tequila”—are set to perform with the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra.

The highlight of the weekend is Saturday’s football game against the California Golden Bears, but it will also feature open house programs and a keynote address from University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J.

Rookie Showcase

From Bollywood Fusion to Irish dance, BC’s dance scene has it all—and there’s no better place for freshmen to see it come alive for the first time than at the Rookie Showcase, held annually in October.

The night features performances by the first-year members of each dance group. Last year’s sold-out event, hosted by Sexual Chocolate, featured 18 dance groups including Fuego del Corazón, Phaymus, F.I.S.T.S., and the reigning Showdown champions, Boston College Dance Ensemble.

Be on the lookout for this year’s date to be announced!

Welles Crowther Red Bandanna 5k

The Welles Crowther Red Bandanna 5k brings the BC community together each fall to honor 9/11 hero Welles Remy Crowther, BC ’99, and support the Welles Remy Crowther Charitable Trust, established by Crowther’s family to support students through skill-building initiatives.

Crowther, who worked as an equities trader and volunteer firefighter in New York City after graduating from BC, saved as many as 18 lives during the attack on the World Trade Center, sacrificing his own in the process. Survivors identified their hero by the red bandanna he wore around his nose and mouth—a trademark of Crowther’s, and now a symbol of his selflessness and courage.

This year’s race will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 25. Register now to support a great cause.

48 Hours

48 Hours provides a chance for freshmen to connect with upperclassmen and learn about their experiences transitioning to BC along with the possibilities of a Jesuit education.

The free retreat is offered on four weekends throughout the year, with the first on October 24 to 26. If the chance to connect with upperclassman mentors and further your personal growth isn’t convincing enough, maybe the retreat’s location—a luxury hotel in Cape Cod—is.

Football Season: The “Holy War” and Red Bandanna Game

Nothing encapsulates fall on the Heights more than a crisp fall day spent tailgating and cheering on BC football with friends. After the hire of Bill O’Brien last season, hype has been growing around the Eagles, and the team will certainly be put to the test later this season with some top matchups.

If you enjoyed the season opener against Fordham, just get ready for the “Holy War” as Notre Dame visits Boston College Nov. 1. Just one week later, the Eagles host SMU for the annual Red Bandanna Game in honor of Crowther.

Get your BC gear ready—the rest of this season is sure to be exciting!

Puck Drop

Led by captains Lukas Gustafsson, Brady Berard, and Andre Gasseau, the BC men’s hockey season kicks off Friday, Oct. 3, against Quinnipiac.

Whether you’re a hockey enthusiast or have no clue what “icing” or “offsides” could possibly mean, the atmosphere in Conte Forum is unparalleled—so show up and show out to support the Eagles!