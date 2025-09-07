Support The Heights:
Marked ICE Vehicle Spotted in Front of St. Ignatius Church Amid Heightened Immigration Operations

Nikita OsadchiySeptember 7, 2025
(Courtesy of Zara Valencius)

Students spotted a marked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle on the perimeter of Boston College’s Lower Campus on Saturday afternoon, though no operations occurred on campus.

“BC Police confirmed that a marked ICE vehicle was seen off campus on Fr. Herlihy Way and St. Thomas More Road,” University Spokesman Jack Dunn wrote in a statement to The Heights. “The vehicle did not enter the BC campus and had no interactions with anyone from the campus community.”

The sighting comes as federal authorities carry out a weekslong immigration crackdown across the city of Boston. Over the weekend, ICE agents conducted raids in the city and surrounding communities, resulting in dozens of arrests.

Saturday marks the first confirmed sighting of immigration officials around BC’s property since President Trump took office and launched an extensive immigration crackdown on undocumented immigrants. 

Zara Valencius, MCAS ’28, first noticed the idling vehicle outside St. Ignatius Church on her way to Richdale Food Shops.

“I was cutting through the parking lot, and I looked up from my phone, and I saw that car, and it said ‘ICE,’” Valencius said. “I was like, ‘There’s no way that an ICE car actually says ‘ICE’—that’s whack. Then I checked, and it actually said ‘Department of Homeland Security.’” 

After confirming the markings, Valencious photographed the vehicle and sent the image to other students to raise awareness.

“I didn’t think ICE would come to BC, so I’m sure other people didn’t either,” Valencious said. “I wanted to spread word that they could be here and are here.”

Valencius’ photograph and similar ones of the vehicle quickly spread on anonymous student forums like Herdd and Fizz. 

One post reads, “Wtf is ICE doing here!!!”

The Justice Department sued Boston last week in an effort to strike down the city’s sanctuary policy, which prohibits local police from cooperating with federal immigration officials on civil enforcement.

The vehicle eventually drove off along St. Thomas More Road toward Chestnut Hill Reservoir, Valencius observed.

Although there was no ICE activity on campus Saturday, Dunn said the University will continue to track any future developments. 

BC administrators are monitoring the situation but have had no contact with any federal officials,” Dunn said.

No formal notice or alert was sent to students after University officials confirmed the presence of the vehicle.

Correction (9/8/2025, 8:45 a.m.): This article was corrected to reflect that Fr. Herlihy Way and St. Thomas Moore Road are property of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, not Boston College. The marked ICE vehicle was not spotted on BC property.

About the Contributor
Nikita Osadchiy
Nikita Osadchiy, Assistant News Editor
Nikita Osadchiy (he/him) is an Assistant News Editor for The Heights. He is from Brooklyn, N.Y. You can find him on Twitter @niktgray or contact him at [email protected]