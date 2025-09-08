BC Sweeps Little Rock, Stays Undefeated to Start Season

Boston College volleyball has now won four straight games. Not just that—the Eagles have delivered four straight shutout victories to begin their season.

BC (4–0) kept its undefeated streak going with a win over Little Rock (2–4) on Sunday night, sweeping the Trojans 3–0.

The Eagles were dominant, registering 12 kills in the first set, then 13 in both the second and the third. In fact, they only got better as the game progressed. While they suffered from six errors in the first two sets, BC only tallied one error in the final set.

Freshman Isabelle Poehlein and senior Anna Herrington combined for 20 kills in the game, while sophomore Aubrey Moore led the team with 15 aces. Lucy Mott was close behind with 14 aces of her own.

No Eagle registered more than two serving errors.

The Eagles started the game on a 7–2 run, and a 7–1 run in the middle of the first set propelled them to a 17–7 lead. The Trojans did not get within six points until the score was 24–18, and a service error by Little Rock’s Dariana Valencia won the set for BC.

The second set was a bit more evenly matched to begin, and the Trojans even took a 9–7 lead after an attack error from Herrington. It quickly became a back-and-forth affair, but Ali Natt’s service ace that put BC up 17–16 helped the Eagles get on a roll.

The score was as close as 24–23 near the end, but Mott’s serve prompted an attack error from Sophia Garrido, and the Eagles narrowly won the set 25–23.

BC pulled ahead quicker in the final set, grabbing a 12–3 lead. The Eagles’ dominance continued, and they ultimately won the set 25–15 thanks to a service error from the Trojans.