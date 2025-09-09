‘Swag II’ Is an Exceptionally Personal Addition to Justin Bieber’s Catalogue

★★★★★

The Justin Bieber we’ve been seeing this summer is different—he feels a little looser and a lot more personal.

Bieber made a clear statement with the release of his album, Swag, earlier this summer, moving away from the hyper-produced pop of his earlier days in favor of a sound that’s all his own. And on Sept. 5, he continued in this new direction with Swag II, a deluxe edition that feels less like a new album and more like an even more personal extension of the original.

With 23 new tracks, the expanded album delves deeper into the themes that have defined his latest musical evolution: love, family, and a quiet, yet confident, self-assurance. It’s clear this isn’t just music. It’s a peek into the man behind the superstar. Bieber seems to be inviting us to see the world through his eyes, a place where his most meaningful moments are celebrated to the tune of a relaxed, heartfelt soundtrack.

If Swag was Bieber rediscovering his voice, Swag II is him expanding on that idea of self-discovery. The new songs lean more heavily into feelings of closeness and joy, offering a glimpse of Bieber as both a husband and new father.



The deluxe opens with “SPEED DEMON,” a punchy and high-octane track that immediately sets the pace for what’s to come. Similar to the original Swag album, it is filled with chaotic yet soothing drums and guitar riffs. It’s thrilling and evokes confidence, mirroring Bieber’s assuredness in his new sound.

My personal favorite, “BETTER MAN,” follows right after. Built on smooth guitar chords and an R&B-leaning rhythm, it’s one of Bieber’s most vulnerable tracks. He sings about growth through marriage and fatherhood, and admits to past mistakes. It’s a confession, but one filled with themes of joy and discovery. He offers a promise to his wife, singing:

“When you take my hand, honey, I promise you just tenderness, oh / Pour me out when you come in, and you turn me to a better man.”

This direct look into his personal journey makes the track feel deeply honest and intimate.

Bieber continues to reflect with “MOTHER IN YOU” one of the album’s most heartfelt and tender moments. The acoustic-driven ballad finds Bieber ruminating on fatherhood, as he sees traces of his wife, Hailey, in their son, Jack.

“My smile, her grace / Both of our heart / Oh, child, everyday / You’re the best part,” Bieber sings over stripped-back guitar.

It’s a quiet song, almost reminiscent of a lullaby—the refrain “Your mother in you” becomes both a celebration and a promise. It’s not flashy, and certainly not meant for arenas.

Later, the tone shifts with “WITCHYA,” a song full of swagger.

“Feels like I’m stuck in place, I get frustrated when my mind goes / How come it ain’t easy to let it go?” Bieber sings over a hypnotic beat.

He then finds resolve in the chorus:

“Okay, honey, I’m with you if you need.”

It’s repetitive and almost meditative in its simplicity. In the hook, Bieber echoes the album’s themes of comfort, loyalty, and stability. It’s less about fireworks and more about reassurance. But paired with even more vulnerable songs like “MOTHER IN YOU,” it shows Bieber’s range. He can shift from deeply personal storytelling to upbeat energy without losing authenticity.

Elsewhere on the album, Bieber shows he hasn’t lost his playful edge. “PETTING ZOO” is quirky and unexpected, lightening the mood after a run of heavier songs, while tracks like “OPEN UP YOUR HEART” and “EVERYTHING HALLELUJAH” zoom out to the spiritual, a reminder that faith remains a backbone of his artistry and a guide in his creative development.

The record closes with “STORY OF GOD,” a spoken-word retelling of Genesis that places Bieber in the role of Adam, tracing the fall from Eden with both awe and sorrow. It’s an ambitious, scripture-soaked finale that reframes Swag II as a meditation on creation, loss, and redemption.

What ties it all together is Bieber’s willingness to sound unguarded. There are still flashes of classic Bieber sounds, but it’s undercut with a deeper honesty, whether it’s about his marriage, fatherhood, or faith.

For the first time in a long time, Bieber isn’t chasing pop stardom—he’s documenting his life as it is. And in doing so, Swag II cements itself as his most genuine work yet.