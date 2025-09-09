BC Falls 62 Spots in FIRE Free Speech Rankings, Ranked 7th Lowest Among 257 Universities

Boston College ranked No. 251 out of 257 universities included in the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression’s (FIRE) 2026 College Free Speech Ranking, earning an overall grade of ‘F’ for its campus speech climate.

The University earned an overall score of 47.6 out of 100 and maintained its “red light” status for the fifth year in a row, indicating at least one policy that FIRE believes restricts freedom of speech.

This year’s placement marks a significant drop in the rankings for BC, falling 62 places from last year’s ranking of No. 189.

According to the results, student confidence in the free speech environment on campus has declined over the past year, with grades falling across each category except “openness.” The survey collected responses from 378 BC students.

FIRE’s rankings draw on surveys of 68,510 students across 257 colleges and universities, as well as an analysis of universities’ policies and free speech–related controversies on campus. Universities are evaluated in seven categories: openness to controversial discussion, administrative support, political tolerance, students’ comfort expressing ideas, disruptive conduct, and self-censorship.

Of the students surveyed, roughly 72 percent reported self-censoring during classes.

“Often in class, due to slight conservative leanings, I withhold my actual opinion from classroom discussions,” a student from the Class of 2027 wrote in the report.

About 60 percent of students also said that they felt uncomfortable disagreeing with professors on controversial political topics in written assignments.

“Professors are known to outwardly voice their political opinion,” a student from the Class of 2027 wrote. “However, this happens with both sides of the aisle. You just have to play the game to get an A.”

This year’s ranking assessed a penalty against BC for the speech restrictions and exhaustive approval process organizers of a pro-Palestinian demonstration faced earlier this year.

“The students were required to disclose to the identities of intended speakers, remove or revise parts of their planned speeches, and not have any ‘public facing’ advertisements,” the report reads. “After 80 days and four resubmissions of their itinerary, the students were finally granted approval for their demonstration.”

The University’s handling of the protest resulted in a one-point deduction from its overall score.

According to the survey, University policies and communications made students uneasy about vocally supporting Palestine.

“Last year when administration would make emails in strict support of Israel and suppressed any advocacy and speech in defense of Palestine, I felt helpless and unable to speak up due to fear of being reprimanded or face disciplinary consequences,” a student from the Class of 2026 wrote.

As a new addition to the scoring system, bonuses are awarded to schools that endorse institutional neutrality or the “Chicago Principles,” a 2014 set of rules from the University of Chicago encouraging universities to foster debate rather than shield students from controversial topics.

BC did not meet the requirements for either.

Data was collected from Jan. 3 to June 5, 2025, a period affected by heightened pressure on higher education, restrictions on protests, and cuts to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs—policies shaped by the Trump administration.

The report noted that the Trump administration’s higher education policies affected students’ perceptions of free speech on campuses across the country.

“These actions, coupled with the well-documented and growing uncertainty among students and faculty about what can safely be said or taught, have deepened an already volatile climate for campus expression,” the report reads.





