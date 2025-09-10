BC Picks Up Five-Set Win Over Arkansas, Continues Undefeated Season

Arkansas’ kill to go up 8–4 in the fourth set put Boston College volleyball in unfamiliar territory.

Up until Tuesday night’s matchup, the Eagles had yet to lose a single set in their 5–0 start. But now, their backs were up against the wall, down 2–1 and already facing a four-point deficit.

BC (6–0) wouldn’t back down yet, though, rattling off a 21–7 run to win the fourth set and use the momentum to snag the fifth set for a victory over the Razorbacks (1–4).

A tight first set determined the tone for the rest of the evening. BC and Arkansas traded point-for-point in the first half, with the Razorbacks finding themselves with a comfortable five-point lead late in the set at 19–14.

The Eagles would rally to tie it up at 19 and then earned three of their final four points off of kills from Anna Herrington, Audrey Ross, and Bella Ehrlich.

The trio combined for 26 of BC’s 52 kills, led by an additional 12 kills behind Cornelia Roach.

Arkansas would dominate the second set, never losing the lead since the tie at 6–6, eventually coming away with a 25–15 win.

The Razorbacks followed it up with a 25–23 win, catching the Eagles off guard to hand them their first set losses of the season—a testament to BC’s impressive commencement to the 2025 season.

Five of Sequoia Lynch’s seven kills came in BC’s fourth-set comeback, leading them to a crucial 25–15 win to set up a date for winner-takes-all.

Roach kicked off the fifth set with two kills for the first two points, allowing the Eagles to jump out to a 4–1 lead.

After an attack error for BC’s sixth point, the front line rang off four kills for its next four points. But Arkansas hung in there even after quickly digging themselves in a 9–5 hole, tying the set at 10–10.

One service error and two attack errors later, BC gained a pivotal 13–10 lead with just two points left to take home its sixth-straight win.

After the Razorbacks pressured with two points of their own, a service error and attack error from a block by Ehrlich, BC walked out of Fayetteville with a 15–12 win and a 6–0 start.