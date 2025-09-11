Support The Heights:
BC Seeking Bounce-Back Win Against Stanford in First Conference Game

Brendan LillisSeptember 11, 2025
The matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams since Stanford joined the ACC in 2024. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)

Following a disappointing road loss last week, Boston College football (1–1) is looking to bounce back against Stanford (0–2) in a Saturday night matchup that begins conference play for the Eagles.

The game marks the first meeting between the two teams since Stanford joined the ACC in 2024, and it will be the first time head coach Bill O’Brien’s team plays a conference game on the West Coast. 

The coaching matchup will also be closely watched, as former AFC South rivals now face off in the ACC. Stanford coach Frank Reich led the Indianapolis Colts from 2018 to 2022, which included several division games and even a playoff battle against O’Brien’s Houston Texans.

The Cardinal is off to a rough start during this transitional period for the team. The program recently hired Stanford alumnus, first overall draft pick, and former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck as general manager. 

Luck started his tenure by firing the previous head coach, Troy Taylor, and replacing him with Reich as interim head coach. The Cardinal began the season with a loss at Hawaii, followed by a 27–3 defeat to BYU.

This string of poor results is a positive sign for BC, as the Eagles can use this game as an opportunity to steady the ship after last week’s double-overtime thriller. But the Cardinal staff’s extensive NFL knowledge should not be underestimated, and may well provide an entertaining matchup to keep Eagles fans awake despite the 10:30 p.m. EST kickoff. 

Who is BC playing?  

Stanford 

When is BC playing? 

10:30 p.m. EST

Where is BC playing? 

Stanford Stadium 

Where to watch: 

ACC Network

Series History: 

This is the fifth meeting between the new conference opponents, with the series split evenly 2–2. The most recent game was in 2002, when BC came out on top 34–27. 

Expectations:

Offense

Despite last week’s loss, there are promising signs for BC to build on, particularly on offense. 

No sign is brighter than the play of quarterback Dylan Lonergan. He is only the second ACC quarterback this century to throw eight touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first two starts. He was named ACC quarterback of the week following his performance at Michigan State.

He has also thrown for 658 passing yards with a 76 percent completion rate. These statistics are impressive, but perhaps even more impressive is the manner in which he achieved them. The poise he displayed in his second start on the road—on primetime television, no less—has BC fans believing they have their guy.

Despite Lonergan’s play so far, O’Brien noted that the style of play BC has embraced so far—namely, throwing the ball 55 to 60 times a game—is unsustainable. He emphasized the need for a balanced offense, restating the Eagles’ need to improve their run game. 

But when Lonergan does drop back, getting the ball out quickly and protecting him will be paramount to success. Stanford has an impressive defensive line led by Clay Patterson, who has already racked up three sacks and a forced fumble. The team as a whole has recorded seven sacks, presenting a tough test for BC’s offensive line.

Defense 

BC’s defense aims to bounce back after a rough performance, allowing 380 yards of total offense against the Spartans. 

O’Brien said one of the main focuses this week has been tackling. Against Michigan State, the defense struggled to stop yards after the catch, most notably on the first touchdown, when Spartans receiver Nick Marsh broke multiple tackles and dragged two Eagle defenders into the end zone. Improved tackling is essential for BC to secure a win.

Fortunately for BC, the Stanford offense has struggled to start the year. Stanford quarterback Ben Gulbranson has thrown for just 251 yards in two games, made no better by his three interceptions and zero passing touchdowns. This creates an opportunity for the BC secondary to step up and make plays to support the offense.

Outlook

Getting a win on Saturday night is crucial for BC. With a tough schedule ahead, the Eagles need to secure as many “easy” wins as possible before facing opponents such as Clemson and Notre Dame. 

Overall, if BC can play mistake-free football, establish the ground game, and support its promising quarterback, the Eagles should start conference play with a win.

