Hafley, Grant Remained Highest-Paid BC Employees for Fourth Consecutive Year in FY24

Mei DasguptaSeptember 11, 2025
(Jashodhara Jindal / Heights Editor)

Former head football coach Jeff Hafley and men’s basketball head coach Earl Grant remained at the top of Boston College’s payroll during fiscal year 2024 (FY24), according to the University’s Form 990 tax filing. Hafley earned $4,024,888, and Grant earned $2,414,487. 

Hafley left the Heights in January 2024 after four seasons to become the Green Bay Packers’ defensive coordinator. 

BC’s FY24 began on June 1, 2023, and ended on May 31, 2024. 

After Hafley and Grant, the next five highest-paid employees were John J. Zona, the University’s chief investment officer and associate treasurer; Blake James, the director of athletics; Andrew C. Boynton, dean of the Carroll School of Management; David Quigley, provost and dean of faculties; and John McNulty, former football offensive coordinator, who parted ways with BC in January 2023.

Zona earned $1,310,925; James, earned $1,010,184; Boynton earned $785,191; Quigley earned $716,111; and McNulty earned $751,924.

BC earned $841,263,739 from tuition and fees, a $48,282,821 increase from FY23. The University’s net assets totaled $6,914,571,277, a $405,207,030 year-over-year increase. 

 The University paid $5,898,318 to the Jesuit community on campus for “instructional, administrative and institutional services.” 

It also paid $250,000 to The Fund for Parks and Recreation in Boston, $100,000 to the Jesuits USA Central and Southern Province, $75,000 to Allston Brighton Community Fund, $20,000 to Franciscan Missionary Sisters for Africa, and $24,825 to the Allston Brighton Community Development Corp. 

BC earned $281,958,160 in donations, an increase of $92,777,380 from the previous year, bringing its five-year donation total to $1,218,452,535. 

BC awarded $275,302,134 in financial aid to 8,913 students, an increase of $23,022,840 from FY23.

Similar to FY23, BC paid $75,026 to Cassidy and Associates, a Washington D.C.-based lobbying firm, to “assist management in the identification, development, and presentation of interstitial initiative for consideration by committees of Congress, federal regulatory agencies, and others,” as well as to “act as liaison to government agencies by monitoring and reporting on governmental programs and legislation relevant to institutional initiatives.” 

According to the 990, BC “pays membership dues to member organizations which may engage in lobbying activities. Therefore, a portion of the dues may be attributable to lobbying activities.”

During FY24, BC received 12 pieces of art, totaling $461,858, as well as $70,401 from books and other publications. It also earned $2,628,562,699 from its equities, $112,831,807 from real estate, $492,565,346 from fixed income, and $140,283,167 in cash.

About the Contributor
Mei Dasgupta
Mei Dasgupta, Editorial Assistant
Mei Dasgupta (she/her) is the Editorial Assistant for The Heights. She is from Chelmsford, MA. You can contact her at [email protected]