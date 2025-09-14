Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Eagles Upset No. 14 Hokies on the Road With Shutout Win

Maria StefanoudakisSeptember 14, 2025
Burkhardt’s penalty goal was his first of the season. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)

It’s no secret that conference games have been a problem for Boston College men’s soccer. A win over North Carolina to close out last season was their first conference win since 2022. 

On Sunday night, though, faced up against No. 14 Virginia Tech (2–1–3, 0–1–1 Atlantic Coast) on the road, the Eagles (4–3–0, 1–1–0) showed no signs of fear as they picked up their first conference win of the season, shutting out the Hokies 1–0. 

“We had to have a good mentality from the start,” BC head coach Bob Thompson said. “On the road, you can’t start off too slow mentality-wise.” 

Andrej Borak, a freshman from Belgrade, Serbia, took over in BC’s net. He tallied five saves in the first 45 minutes of play, shutting down all nine of the Hokies’ first-half shots. 

Borak only needed to put up one save in the second half to complete the shutout—the third of his young collegiate career—as BC’s coaching staff made defensive adjustments and the back line was dominant. 

“Virginia Tech was playing really well on the ball, so tactically, we kind of adjusted our formation,” Thompson said. “We went a little bit more to a 5-4-1 with one striker, just to kind of help out the back line a little bit. And I think that helps, but [BC’s] mentality and defending was tough through the whole game.” 

Although the Eagles shut down the Hokies’ offense, it wasn’t as if their offensive play was particularly explosive. BC put up six total shots to Virginia Tech’s 16, and none of those shots yielded a goal. It was the Hokies’ tendency to pick up penalties that allowed BC to score. 

“There weren’t a ton of clear cut chances, because I think both teams defended well,” Thompson said. “It comes down to critical moments sometimes.” 

Jack Burkhardt set up to take BC’s penalty shot following a Hokie penalty. Sam Joseph leapt the wrong way trying to tip the ball away from the Hokies’ net, and Burkhardt scored his first career goal as his shot flew into the bottom-left corner of the net. 

https://x.com/BC_MSoccer/status/1967360618090152089 

Virginia Tech’s Declan Quill got off six shots on BC’s defense, but Borak’s leaping saves were enough to stifle anything the Hokies kicked his way. 

https://x.com/BC_MSoccer/status/1967362222012952915 

BC’s defense has been effective in the open field so far this season, as many of its opponents’ goals have come off of set pieces. 

“[Borak’s] been a big part of that, but our whole back line did incredibly well,” Thompson said. We actually named Moritz Gundelach a captain before the game—his leadership on the field has been great. I thought he was outstanding tonight as well.” 

The Eagles’ lead was slim for the rest of the game. And against the 14th-ranked team in the nation, a one-goal lead is hardly safe. BC held up strong regardless, though, showing poise as the Eagles clawed their way to a victory. 

“I think the guys are feeling a good sense of togetherness, because they can see everybody on the team giving it everything,” Thompson said. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall
This was BC's first loss to BU since 2016. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
No. 4 BC Loses Third Straight in Battle of Comm. Ave
BC's second-set loss was just its third of the season. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Contributor)
BC Tops Dartmouth 3–1 in Red Bandanna Game
The Eagles had three giveaways against the Cardinal. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Notebook: BC Football Can’t Overcome Turnovers in First Conference Defeat
Dylan Lonergan threw his first interception of the season in Saturday night’s loss. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Goes Scoreless in Second Half, Loses to Stanford in First ACC Contest
The Minutewomen won the shootout 3–1. (Natalie Condoor / Heights Staff)
No. 14 UMass Defeats No. 4 Eagles 2–1 in Shootout Thriller
The Eagles have won seven consecutive games to begin their season. (Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)
Ross Posts Season-High Points Total, BC Sweeps Sacramento State
More in Men's Soccer
Eleven different Eagles scored in the matchup. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Scores Program-Record 14 Goals Against DIII Dean College
The Eagles won only one conference game last season. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Eagles Lose First ACC Game of Season, Fall to Golden Bears 2–0
After just two goals in their first three games, the Eagles snatched their two-game losing streak against the Huskies. (Trishna Condoor / Heights Staff)
Ekeland’s Goal Pushes BC to 1–0 Win Over Northeastern
The loss marks BC’s second-straight defeat. (Matthew Mao / Heights Staff)
BC Blanked by Providence 2–0
BC committed eight fouls in the loss. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
Eagles Fall 3–1 to Siena, Marks Saints' First Power Conference Win in 14 Years
Andrej Borak recorded a shutout in his first collegiate game. (Natalie Condoor / Heights Staff)
From DII to DI, Johannes Hanken Tjostheim Propels Eagles to 1–0 Win in Season Opener
More in Sports
The matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams since Stanford joined the ACC in 2024. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC Seeking Bounce-Back Win Against Stanford in First Conference Game
Anna Herrington, Audrey Ross, and Bella Ehrlich combined for 26 of BC’s 52 kills. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
BC Picks Up Five-Set Win Over Arkansas, Continues Undefeated Season
In 2024, the Eagles won their first five matchups. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
BC Notches Fifth Straight Shutout Win Against Central Arkansas
BC has yet to lose a set in its 4-0 start to the season. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
BC Sweeps Little Rock, Stays Undefeated to Start Season
Freshman Emily Mara notched her third goal of the season against UMass. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Defense Stands Tall, Shuts Out UMass 3–0
The Eagles have not defeated Northwestern since 2021. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Reigning National Champions Outperform No. 8 Eagles in Fourth Quarter, No. 1 Northwestern Wins 2–0
About the Contributor
Maria Stefanoudakis
Maria Stefanoudakis, Sports Editor
Maria Stefanoudakis (she/her) is the Sports Editor for The Heights. In 2024, she served as the Assistant Sports Editor. She is from Denver, CO. You can contact her at [email protected] and follow her on Twitter @mstefanoudakis1