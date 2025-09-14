Black Student Forum’s Second Annual dARTy Is a Resounding Success

Black Student Forum (BSF) kicked off the semester with their second annual dARTy, hosted at the McMullen Museum of Art. The evening featured a multitude of fun activities for attendees, with each floor of the museum being utilized for different creative endeavors.

“We want to showcase Black creativity and bring the BC community together to celebrate Black excellence,” said Laura McNair, MCAS ’27 and co-president of BSF.

On the first floor, visitors were welcomed by a DJ, whose upbeat mixes set the tone for a lively evening. Upon signing in, students received goody bags full of candy and small toys to take home with them.

Around the corner, a bracelet-making station was in full swing. Students gathered around a table to talk with one another and design their own jewelry, choosing from colorful beads and gold-lettered charms.

Up the stairs, students were encouraged to contribute to a group mural. BSF artists got things started by painting a beautiful skyline at the top of each canvas, and visitors filled in the scenes below.

In the next room, against the backdrop of the McMullen’s collection of early Italian Renaissance paintings, were options including tote bag making and mini canvas painting.

The top floor of the McMullen was the most popular spot of the evening. Students gathered on the outdoor balcony to watch the sunset and do creative henna tattoos. BSF provided many different henna colors and stencils to use, though some artistic students free-handed their designs.

Also on the balcony, a video compilation of previous BSF events played on a screen to give visitors a taste of the organization. At its core, the event was intended to welcome students to the BSF community—freshmen were greeted with enthusiasm by long-time members.

“We want to foster an inclusive community for everyone that takes the opportunity to seek one out,” said Titimileyen Faba, MCAS ’27 and vice president of BSF.

The dARTY also featured the paintings of Laetitia Duroucroix, Messina ’26. Her collection was inspired by different emotions she felt as a student at Boston College, including anxiety and stress. Duroucroix gave a brief speech about her favorite piece, “Blue Woman,” inspired by the grief of losing her father.

“Blue Woman” featured a naked woman hugging her knees, demonstrating the vulnerability required to grieve. Draped around her was her hair, inspired by Duroucroix’s own, which she said brought her comfort in sadness.

“I’m an artist because I want to share my feelings and experiences with others,” said Duroucroix. “I want people to look at my art and go through their own feelings and connect with my story.”

Following Duroucroix, three exuberant BSF members performed karaoke versions of popular songs under the name “Triple One,” encouraging attendees to sing along.

After performances, dinner was provided, and students were encouraged to enjoy the evening and get to know one another. The second annual BSF dARTy was a resounding success and will continue to welcome students to both BC and BSF in the years to come.

“I want students to know this is a tradition BSF has every year,” said Maka Abdulle, MCAS ’26 and an event coordinator for BSF. “This is where they can come to showcase art and see art. And also eat good food, listen to music, and vibe.”





