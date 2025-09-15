Support The Heights:
Shippee Records Third-Straight Shutout, BC Ties St. John’s 0–0

Sebby FitzgeraldSeptember 15, 2025
The Eagles sit at a 4–1–3 record with their first ACC game on the horizon. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)

Boston College women’s soccer finished .500 in conference play last season—in all its other games, they went 8–1. 

The Eagles find themselves in a similar situation to begin the 2025 season. After a 0–0 draw with St. Johns (2–3–2) on Sunday afternoon, BC sits at a 4–1–3 record with its first ACC game on the horizon. 

What BC should be hopeful about is the dominant defensive start to the season. Through eight matches, Olivia Shippee and co. has conceded a mere three goals. 

And the defense fell nothing short of that versus the Red Storm. 

Facing three shots in the first half, Shippee only had to redirect one from the back of the net. 

The junior goalkeeper would finish with three saves and a shutout on the day—her third-straight game without allowing a goal and fifth this season. 

Georgina Clarke pressured St John’s early with a shot just 27 seconds into the game. Ashley Roberts would have a shot of her own deflected away by goaltender Kayla Bower at 9:10. 

Sophia Lowenberg and Elly Slensky made up the remainder of BC’s four first-half shots, but neither found their way between the pipes. 

Although failing to post anything on the scoreboard, the Eagles’ 10 shots were its seventh time surpassing double digits in the shot column. 

Roberts had herself another opportunity to open the second half at 54:51, once again being denied by Bowers on a shot on goal. 

Roberts’ three shots on goal led the team, pushing the sophomore midfielder to third-most on the team for shots on goal with seven.

Sophie Reale had the fourth shot on goal for the Eagles and Shippee would come in clutch with one final save at 72:54 to head back home with a draw. 

About the Contributor
Sebby Fitzgerald
Sebby Fitzgerald, Assistant Sports Editor
Sebby Fitzgerald (he/him) is the Assistant Sports Editor for The Heights. He is from Cleveland, OH. You can find him on Twitter @sebbyfitzgerald or contact him at [email protected]