Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

    The Mac Mini #2

    Ben HaddadSeptember 16, 2025
    Constructed by Ben Haddad with the online <a href="https://amuselabs.com/games/crossword/" target="_blank" style="color: #666666; text-decoration: underline;">crossword puzzle builder</a> from Amuse Labs
    View Story Comments
    Print this Story
    Tags:
    About the Contributor
    Ben Haddad
    Ben Haddad, General Manager
    Ben Haddad (he/him) is the General Manager for The Heights. In 2024, he served as a Fundraising Director, and in 2023 as Associate Multimedia Editor. He is from Hooksett, N.H. You can contact him at [email protected].