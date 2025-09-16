Categories:
The Mac Mini #2
Ben Haddad • September 16, 2025
Constructed by Ben Haddad with the online <a href="https://amuselabs.com/games/crossword/" target="_blank" style="color: #666666; text-decoration: underline;">crossword puzzle builder</a> from Amuse Labs
0
Tags:
About the Contributor
Ben Haddad, General Manager
Ben Haddad (he/him) is the General Manager for The Heights. In 2024, he served as a Fundraising Director, and in 2023 as Associate Multimedia Editor. He is from Hooksett, N.H. You can contact him at [email protected].