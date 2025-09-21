Fitz and the Tantrums Rocks Stokes Set To Start the School Year

On Saturday evening, hundreds of students packed Stokes Lawn for the Campus Activities Board’s (CAB) annual Stokes Set, headlined this year by the long-standing pop sensation Fitz and the Tantrums. The Los Angeles–based band has been captivating audiences for almost two decades and has over 9.2 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Students were able to enjoy Stokes Set in a variety of ways, listening at the barricade, dancing in the crowd, or finding space to just sit down and enjoy the music. CAB also brought in foam glow tubes and an airbrush tattoo artist to enhance the concert experience. Student excitement was tangible, beginning with the openers and lasting throughout the night.

CJ Vuono, MCAS ’26, and Ethan Kjos, CSOM ’26, opened the concert at 6 p.m. with an electric DJ set. Their blend focused on a mix of popular favorites and bass-heavy house music, lending a club feel to an otherwise academic venue. The pair seemed to be having a great time, energizing the crowd with their obvious passion for the music.

While student openers may be a fresh addition to Stokes Set, they are familiar territory for CAB. Building on past successes, most notably Caltha’s opening set for Swae Lee at Modstock last spring, CAB’s embrace of student performers may be indicative of future opportunities for BC musicians to showcase their talents.

“We have so many talented people on campus,” said Vuono, who wore two hats Saturday evening as the opening act and CAB’s director of live entertainment. “Being able to showcase the insane talent we have right here on campus is … a huge initiative I really wanted to support throughout my time as director.”

Fitz and the Tantrums took the stage just after 7 p.m. to thunderous applause. They opened with “OCD,” getting the crowd going with their upbeat lyrics and charismatic performance. Lead singer Michael Fitzpatrick kept the audience engaged and dancing throughout the concert by starting chants, waves, and call-and-response.

The Tantrums played songs spanning their discography, including several titles off their newest album, Man on the Moon. Crowd favorites were interspersed throughout the set, including some of their most popular songs, “Out of My League” and “The Walker.”

A standout performance came from James King, who doubled as the band’s keyboardist and saxophone player. Several songs were accented by the smooth sounds of King’s alto and tenor saxophones, incorporating a brassy jazz sound to the band’s lineup of pop songs.

After a 12-song set, the Tantrums left the stage, leaving students calling for an encore. After a minute or two, the band returned to the stage to play three more songs, ending with their hit song “Hand Clap.” Students were lively, clapping and cheering as the band finished their performance, marking yet another successful Stokes Set and the beginning of a new school year.

The band’s dynamic vibe and mixed setlist of both popular and lesser-known songs ensured the performance was for everyone, while the combination of live instruments with digital sound seemed simultaneously nostalgic and modern.

As Stokes Lawn emptied and the lights faded to black, it was clear that Fitz and the Tantrums’ performance had caused a commotion, leaving students feeling spirited and looking forward to the year ahead.