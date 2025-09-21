Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Eagles Hold No. 16 Wake Forest to Scoreless Draw in Defensive Battle

Caroline KowalskiSeptember 21, 2025
This was BC’s fourth 0-0 draw of the season. (Sophia Horning / Heights Staff)

Despite entering Sunday afternoon’s matchup as the underdog, Boston College women’s soccer held its ground against No. 16 Wake Forest, battling to a scoreless draw at home. 

The Eagles (4–2–4, 0–1–1 Atlantic Coast) came out aggressively in the first half, determined to bounce back from Thursday’s 2–1 loss to Pittsburgh.

Forwards Emily Mara and Sophie Reale, along with midfielder Sophia Lowenberg, each registered a shot on goal early, testing Wake Forest (8–1–2, 2–0–1) goalie Valentina Amaral, who finished the first half with four saves. 

BC’s high-pressure approach forced the Demon Deacons to stay on the move, with both teams struggling to find a rhythm in the midfield. 

The Eagles’ physicality, however, came at a cost. Midfielders Georgina Clarke and Bella Douglas were each issued a yellow card in the first half—a reflection of the gritty style BC had adapted to disrupt Wake Forest’s offensive attack.

Despite the aggressive play, neither team could break through as Amaral and BC goalkeeper Olivia Shippee kept their respective nets clean through the entire game. 

Shippee made one save in the first half and added another in the second while facing a total of six shots. 

The draw marks BC’s first point in ACC play this season and a strong response following its 2–1 loss to Pitt.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall
Dylan Lonergan has completed 73 percent of his passes and thrown for nine touchdowns and just one interception through three games. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Bye Week Breakdown: Where Does BC Stand?
Four of five sets were decided by a two-point margin in BC's loss to Bryant. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Weekend Recap: Eagles Pick Up First Loss of Season, Prepare for ACC Play
Freshman Kate Bock put in BC's first goal in three games. (Alina Ahmad / Heights Staff)
No. 13 Eagles Drop Fifth Straight to No. 20 Wake Forest
The Panthers tallied 31 shots to the Eagles' seven. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Eagles Register No Shots in Opening Half, No. 2 NC State Shuts Out BC 2–0
BC has scored one goal in its four-game losing streak. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
No. 13 Eagles Fall to No. 3 Virginia, Continue Losing Streak
The win kept BC undefeated this season. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
BC Remains Undefeated With 3–1 Win Over Harvard at Home
More in Sports
The Panthers tallied 31 shots, while the Eagles only had seven. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to Pitt in First ACC Game of the Season
BC kicks off the Eagle Class on Thursday versus Harvard. (Itzel Morales / Heights Contributor)
BC Beats Albany in Five Sets, Remains Undefeated
The Eagles sit at a 4–1–3 record with their first ACC game on the horizon. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Shippee Records Third Straight Shutout, BC Ties St. John’s 0–0
Burkhardt's penalty goal was his first of the season. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Eagles Upset No. 14 Hokies on the Road With Shutout Win
This was BC's first loss to BU since 2016. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
No. 4 BC Loses Third Straight in Battle of Comm. Ave
BC's second-set loss was just its third of the season. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Contributor)
BC Tops Dartmouth 3–1 in Red Bandanna Game
More in Women's Soccer
Freshman Emily Mara notched her third goal of the season against UMass. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Defense Stands Tall, Shuts Out UMass 3–0
The tie marked BC’s second scoreless draw of the season. (Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)
BC Draws Colgate 0–0
Bella Douglas, pictured, assisted the final goal of the game, scored by freshman Emily Mara. (Natalie Condoor / Heights Staff)
UCLA Transfer Sophie Reale Nets Hat Trick as BC Dominates Albany 6–1
Oliva Shippee has surrendered one goal in the Eagles’ first three games of the season. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Draws Cornell 0–0, Breaks Win Streak
BC ended its regular season with a record of 12–5–2. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Downs Syracuse 3–1 in Final Game of Season
BC earned its 11th win of the season with the victory. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
BC Returns to Win Column With 3–0 Win Over Miami