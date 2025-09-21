Eagles Hold No. 16 Wake Forest to Scoreless Draw in Defensive Battle

Despite entering Sunday afternoon’s matchup as the underdog, Boston College women’s soccer held its ground against No. 16 Wake Forest, battling to a scoreless draw at home.

The Eagles (4–2–4, 0–1–1 Atlantic Coast) came out aggressively in the first half, determined to bounce back from Thursday’s 2–1 loss to Pittsburgh.



Forwards Emily Mara and Sophie Reale, along with midfielder Sophia Lowenberg, each registered a shot on goal early, testing Wake Forest (8–1–2, 2–0–1) goalie Valentina Amaral, who finished the first half with four saves.

BC’s high-pressure approach forced the Demon Deacons to stay on the move, with both teams struggling to find a rhythm in the midfield.

The Eagles’ physicality, however, came at a cost. Midfielders Georgina Clarke and Bella Douglas were each issued a yellow card in the first half—a reflection of the gritty style BC had adapted to disrupt Wake Forest’s offensive attack.

Despite the aggressive play, neither team could break through as Amaral and BC goalkeeper Olivia Shippee kept their respective nets clean through the entire game.

Shippee made one save in the first half and added another in the second while facing a total of six shots.

The draw marks BC’s first point in ACC play this season and a strong response following its 2–1 loss to Pitt.