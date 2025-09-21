Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of 9/22

Thumbs Up

A New Start: Welcome to the 2025–26 school year, Eagles! At this point, we’re four weeks in, so the shiny and new is starting to become old and dull. In the grand scheme of things, however, it’s still just the beginning. Bad grades, missed assignments, or skipped classes just seem not to count. As October creeps closer, it might look like we’re deep in midterm season, but try to look at the bigger picture and remember we’re still at the start of the semester. The mistakes you make right now matter less—at least, that’s the logic we’re using at The Heights.

Sunny Days: The gorgeous September weather makes everything better. Checking the weather app every morning to see mostly 70-degree, clear-sky days is never a bad thing, and Gasson looks much better in the sunlight. There’s certainly a lot to look forward to with snowy weather ahead, but we should be grateful for the current lack of precipitation. Next time you complain about the sun in your eyes or how hot you feel, remember that in two months, you will be looking back fondly at the warmer temperatures.

No Tailgates: It has been far too long since we last woke up at 7 a.m. to get ready for a tailgate. Each week, it seems like we’re checking the schedule for games this weekend, only to see “AWAY” staring back at us. Freshman—it’s usually more fun than this. Not only have there not been any home games, but what we’ve been watching on our TVs hasn’t exactly been impressive either. Even Bill O’Brien hasn’t sounded optimistic. Finally, though, this weekend brings both a home game and Parents Weekend. Fingers crossed that this weekend turns around our Saturday slump—and that we bring home a win.

Campus Changes: Upon our return to campus, many of us were surprised to see certain changes on campus—most notably Eagle’s Nest. At first, there was outrage at the lack of pressers and bowls. Even after they returned, though, our beloved Eagle’s still looks like an Apple Store. The new layout is questionable at best, and it begs the question: Why fix what isn’t broken? Eagle’s is a cult classic at BC, so why make these changes? These renovations are reminiscent of the emergence of kiosks in the Chocolate Bar and Hillside. At least the poke bowls aren’t bad.