What Your Fall Boots Say About You

There’s nothing quite like autumn in New England. As the leaves fall and the temperature begins to drop, it is evident that fall fashion is in full swing. And it’s not just the clothing taking campus by storm—it’s the footwear.

The Frye Boot

This year’s ultimate fall boot is from the brand Frye, specifically the banana leather style.

If this is your favorite boot, you are definitely in on the trends, and you’ve seen these shoes all over Pinterest and TikTok. Perhaps you’re envisioning pairing these boots with a matching light brown leather jacket and a denim skirt.

If these are your go-to boots this fall, you are definitely a trendsetter on the Boston College campus.

Distressed Moto Boots

If these are the boots you’ll be wearing this fall, you know exactly how to dress up an outfit or make it more casual—these boots are that versatile. Whether combined with some black leather mini shorts or a pair of jean shorts and a denim jacket, these boots truly show off how diverse an outfit can be.

Maybe you had a grunge phase in middle school or you’re a fashionista who loves a leather look. Either way, you know how to pull off an amazing “effortless chic” style.

UGG Boots

UGGs have been in and out of style, but they came back around in the fall of 2022. If these are still your go-to fall boot, you are neither out of trend, nor are you basic. These boots will always be cute and comfy.

For that reason, UGGs will definitely continue to play a role in fall fashion and winter trends. You prefer a cozy look but also a shoe that can be styled with a nice sweater and relaxed pair of jeans. They also work with a pair of sweatpants and a hoodie for those days when you just need max comfort.

Suede Knee-High Boots

If these are your favorite boots, you definitely know how to dress for a night out. Whether you’re wearing them for a nice dinner or going out with friends, these boots have gone everywhere with you.

You’re not only loyal to the boots you love most, but you also likely love vintage clothing. This style of foldover suede boots are not new, dating back to the early 2000s and popular TV shows like Sex and the City.

Perhaps you’re channeling your inner Carrie, styling a pair of boots that remain timeless and fashionable.

Cowgirl Boots

With cowgirl boots, you’re channeling a classic Southern style, but you also know just what to wear them with. Just because we’re in Chestnut Hill doesn’t mean that you can’t experiment with a traditional western look.

You could wear these boots for game days, adding some flavor to the standard maroon and gold outfit. If you’re really going for the classic Southern style, pair them with some denim overalls.

Overall, these shoes are nothing short of adorable and can be fashionable with numerous outfits.

Hunter Rain Boots

These are more than just rain boots. They’re the ultimate shoe for any cloudy day look.

Even in the fall, BC has some gloomy days, and these boots are perfect for those grey days. If these are your go-to footwear, you like to plan everything in advance, potentially being labeled as the “mom” of the group.

You may or may not carry snacks in your bag, but either way, you know just how to step out in style this fall, mixing comfort, preparation, and trendy looks.