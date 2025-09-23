Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

The Mac Mini #5

Nicole MurphySeptember 23, 2025
Built by The Heights with the online cross word generator from Amuse Labs
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Crosswords
(Celine Lim / Heights Archives)
The Mac Mini #4
(Molly Bruns / Heights Archives)
The Mac Mini #3
(Molly Bruns / Heights Staff)
The Mac Mini #2
About the Contributor
Nicole Murphy
Nicole Murphy, Copy Editor
Nicole Murphy (she/her) is a Copy Editor for The Heights. She is from St. Louis, MO. You can contact her at [email protected]