2025–26 Women’s Hockey Preview: Can BC Replicate 2024–25’s Offensive Numbers?

Coming off a 21–13–2 season that ended with a 3–2 double-overtime loss to Boston University in the Hockey East semifinal, Boston College women’s hockey will look toward a fresh start when it begins its season at No. 3 Minnesota on Thursday night.

The Eagles have led Hockey East in goals the past two seasons. But the Eagles’ roster lost some of its top contributors in the offseason, prompting the question of whether their offense will return as a similarly dominant force.

As BC prepares to take the ice, here are some key questions, observations, and predictions for the upcoming season:

The Roster

After scoring 104 goals last season, BC lost four of its top five point scorers. Forward Julia Pellerin, who led BC in scoring and tallied 34 points, transferred to Hockey East rival UConn.

Defensewoman Molly Jordan, who scored 24 points, transferred to Minnesota. Jordan also had the third-most assists on the team last season with 16.

Forwards Abby Newhook and Gaby Roy—who combined for another 47 points—also graduated after the 2024–25 season, with Newhook being drafted by the Boston Fleet in June.

On the bright side, forward Sammy Taber will continue to be a fixture of BC’s offense. She scored 36 points last season and has been BC’s top point-scorer for the last two seasons. Pellerin’s departure opens up an opportunity for Taber to repeat as points leader and lead the Eagles offensively.

Defensively, BC will likely rely on Jade Arnone and Olivia Maffeo.

In addition to Jordan’s departure, the Eagles lost defensewoman Keri Clougherty, who has moved on to become an assistant coach at Robert Morris’ women’s hockey team.

Despite Grace Campbell making the most saves in Hockey East and posting a 2.04 GAA, BC allowed 80 goals last season—the fourth-worst in Hockey East. Whether BC can step up defensively will be a major question heading into this season, as the past has shown that Campbell’s efforts alone will not suffice.

Taber’s leadership on offense may be able to help BC keep up its high-scoring reputation. But a stronger defense is needed for the Eagles to have a chance at upsetting Hockey East foes such as BU.

Key Games

Sept. 25 at No. 3 Minnesota

It’s possible that BC will face its toughest competition in its very first game. Minnesota made it to the 2025 Frozen Four before being knocked out by Wisconsin, which went on to win the championship. The Eagles will also line up against their former teammate in Jordan.

The Eagles had a tough start to their 2024–25 season, as well. After a 5–1 win over Stonehill, BC let in 14 goals across two games against the No. 1 Badgers and only scored once.

Last year, BC was 4–4 against ranked teams, making this early-season ranked matchup important for setting the tone.

Oct. 10 vs. Holy Cross

Holy Cross will be coming to Conte Forum for BC’s home opener. A win at home goes a long way, especially when BC will be going on the road for four consecutive weeks after facing the Crusaders.

Nov. 7 vs. No. 13 UConn

UConn is currently the top team in the Hockey East coaches’ poll, adding to BC’s tough schedule.

Nov. 13 vs. No. 11 BU

BC will face rival BU for the first time on Nov. 13 at home, presenting a rematch of last year’s Hockey East semifinal round that knocked the Eagles out of the postseason.

Jan. 13 vs. Harvard (Beanpot)

BC will start its Beanpot appearance at TD Garden against Harvard and will face either BU or Northeastern in the second round. Whether that second round is the third-place game or the championship game will depend on the Eagles’ performance against the Crimson.

Feb. 21 vs. No. 11 BU

Even if BC loses in its November showing against the Terriers, the Eagles will have another chance to beat them, and with more games under their belt. This game may have major playoff implications as the two Hockey East powerhouses face off to conclude the regular season.