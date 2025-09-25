Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

The Mac Mini #6

Asha WoernerSeptember 25, 2025
Built by The Heights using PuzzleMe"s crossword generator
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Crosswords
(Molly Bruns / Heights Archives)
The Mac Mini #5
(Celine Lim / Heights Archives)
The Mac Mini #4
(Molly Bruns / Heights Archives)
The Mac Mini #3
About the Contributor
Asha Woerner
Asha Woerner, Operations Assistant
Asha Woerner (she/her) is the Operations Assistant for The Heights. She is from Mercer Island, WA. You can contact her at [email protected]