Preview: Cal Visits Chestnut Hill as BC Looks for First ACC Win

After a long football drought on the Heights, the Eagles return to Alumni Stadium on Saturday to take on California in their second home game of the season.

Though the results of their recent road trips were less than ideal—a double-overtime loss to Michigan State and a sloppy defeat at the hands of Stanford—the Eagles (1–2, 0–1 Atlantic Coast) look to bounce back in front of their home crowd.

Coming off a bye week, head coach Bill O’Brien’s squad should at the very least have the advantage of rest over Cal, as the Golden Bears (3–1) have to travel over 3,000 miles and are fresh off a 34–0 defeat against San Diego State.

The Eagles cannot become complacent, though. Despite its most recent shutout loss, Cal’s defense remains top 50 in the nation in rushing yards allowed (94.8), total yards allowed (290.2), and points allowed (16.5) per game.

Thus, BC should be in for a well-fought battle in its first-ever ACC matchup against Cal as the Eagles look to fight their way back to .500.

Who is BC Playing?

California

When is BC Playing?

Saturday, Sept 27, 3:30 p.m.

Where is BC Playing?:

Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

How To Watch:

The game will air on ACC Network and BC Sports Network on WEEI 93.7 FM/850 AM.

Series History:

This marks only the second time the Golden Bears and the Eagles have faced off in football, with the first contest occurring in 1986. BC won that matchup 21–15 en route to a 9–3 record that season.

What To Expect From Cal:

Offense:

Though BC’s 1–2 record implies some dysfunction in one—or frankly, all—phases of the game, the Eagles have been one of the best teams through the air this season. Through his first three collegiate starts, quarterback Dylan Lonergan has been among the best in the nation.

Lonergan’s 330.3 yards per game is good for second in the nation, and his 73.2 percent completion percentage places him in the top 10.

Where BC looks to improve, however, is on the ground. The Eagles have averaged just 73.3 rushing yards per game, ranking them in the bottom five among all Division 1 FBS teams. BC has also averaged just 2.5 yards per carry.

For Cal, however, a similar story has developed throughout the early season. The Golden Bears’ 105.3 rushing yards per game puts them in the same tier as BC—but the Eagles have a clear advantage in passing and total yards per game. Both defenses should expect air-dominated offensive schemes.

Defense:

While BC’s offense has been efficient in putting points on the board, the defense has not been as successful in keeping its opponents from doing the same.

Allowing 315.7 total yards per game and 27.3 points per game, the Eagles’ defense has been average among power conference teams.

Notably, BC has only one interception on the season, coming by way of Daveon Crouch’s second-half pick-six against Fordham in the Eagles’ season opener—this is a stark contrast from a defense that ranked seventh in the nation in interceptions last season.

Ranking in the top 50 in multiple defensive metrics, Cal will likely test the accuracy of the BC offense and will not make for an easy victory.

Even though the Golden Bears’ defense has been an efficient unit in their first four games, Cal has recorded just six sacks, potentially allowing Lonergan’s mobility to be incorporated into BC’s offensive game plan.

Outlook:

Saturday’s game against Cal will be a true inflection point for the Eagles’ season.

With a win, BC would reach .500 and could get over the mental hurdle of being winless against FBS teams while regaining momentum before entering the thick of ACC play.

A loss, however, would make BC’s ambitions of being competitive in the ACC and returning to a third consecutive bowl game all but vanish, as the Eagles’ schedule will only get more difficult going forward.

A smart offensive game plan that takes advantage of Lonergan’s passing proficiency and limited defensive mishaps will be key to the Eagles’ hopes of conquering Cal.