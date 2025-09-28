BC Loses 11–0 to No. 3 Minnesota, Heads Into Weekend 0–2

After losing its 7–1 season-opening matchup to No. 3 Minnesota, Boston College women’s hockey went into Friday’s rematch looking to even things out between the teams.

Instead, the Golden Gophers (2–0) beat the Eagles (0–2) even more handily than they had on Thursday, shutting BC out 11–0.

But unlike the night before, BC came out of the gates firing, going toe to toe with Minnesota in the first period and holding them to zero goals for the first seven minutes of play. That ended when Sydney Morrow found the back of BC’s net 7:40 in, however, pulling Minnesota fans to their feet for the first of what turned out to be many times that night.

Despite Minnesota’s early goal, BC ended the period with 10 shots compared to Minnesota’s 12.

The first period was a win in BC’s book as the night prior, the Gophers scored five times in the first 16 minutes. BC’s offense steadily pressed the net and its defense held its opponent in check, while Maxim Tremblay and Jade Arnone both tallied shots on goal to finish out the frame.

From that point on, though, the floodgates opened for Minnesota as Sarah Paul scored the first of the Golden Gophers’ four second-period goals while on the power play. Tereza Plosova followed suit three minutes later and Abbey Murphy found the back of the net two additional times before the second period ended.

As the zamboni prepared the ice for the final 20 minutes of play, BC looked to make a dent in what had become a five-goal hole. Unfortunately, the Eagles were out of luck in Minneapolis as Minnesota notched six more goals before the night ended.

Former Eagle Molly Jordan tapped in a man-up goal to take a 10-goal lead with six minutes left in the game. The Gophers went 2-4 on the power play on Friday night, while BC failed to take advantage of any of its four chances on the power play.

BC ended the night with 25 shots as Ava Thomas, Sammy Taber, and Tremblay each tallied four. Minnesota’s Layla Hemp saved Taber’s shot to end regulation, delivering a shutout and handing the Eagles a pair of losses to start their season.