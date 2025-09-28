‘Haunted Hotel’ Premiere Sticks the Landing Despite Issues With Pacing

Netflix’s new adult animated series, Haunted Hotel, checks viewers into the comically nightmarish Undervale Hotel in a premiere episode that blends frantic chaos with surprising emotional depth.

The first episode, “Welcome to the Undervale,” hooks viewers with a unique kind of domestic disorder.

Viewers are immediately introduced to the chaotic life of Katherine (Eliza Coupe), a financially-strapped single mother who has inherited a run-down, deeply haunted establishment from her late brother, Nathan (Will Forte).

The premiere utilizes dark humor and slapstick supernatural chaos, relying heavily on its talented vocal actors and the established comedic traits of its co-executive producer, Dan Harmon.

While the first episode is a constant series of escalating crises, it balances the chaotic external world with the heart of the show: a complicated family attempting to endure an impossible situation.

The show’s greatest asset is the successful establishment of its highly conceptual premise right away, which is assisted by genuine chemistry between its leads. Nathan is the comedic standout, acting as Katherine’s optimistic but utterly unqualified ghostly consultant.

One of the most comical moments came when Nathan tries to mediate a “communication problem” between his sister and the hotel’s residents during a disastrous town hall meeting. The spectral attendees offer absurd business suggestions like “more wolves in the hotel” and “always-on TVs.” The scene perfectly captures the show’s signature tone: Nathan is earnestly trying to help, while the ghosts’ “expertise” only amplifies the chaos.

The episode’s other characters are equally sharp and promise some great subplots for the season. Esther (Natalie Palamides), Katherine’s young daughter who’s knee-deep in black magic, serves as a deadpan comedic counterpoint. In one hilarious exchange, she uses a charm to banish a screeching ghost from Room 210, casually mentioning to her brother, “You guys really need to learn black magic,” cementing her role as the family’s unfazed supernatural expert.

Unfortunately, the show’s pacing is so quick that it sacrifices depth, particularly in the bizarre subplot where Ben (Skyler Gisondo), the awkward teen, is forced to seduce a flapper ghost for a diamond necklace. Hopefully, as the show progresses, it slows down enough to add depth to all its characters.

Katherine’s attempts to get rid of the ghosts quickly escalate into a full-on crisis involving a nefarious exorcist and a demonic entity.

The episode finds its emotional footing only when Katherine is pushed to her absolute limit. She tells her brother, during the height of her personal desperation, “I want all of you back.”

This line marks a turning point, as Katherine accepts that the hotel, and its ghosts, are now her reality.

The ultimate resolution is a mix of comedic relief and heartfelt compromise. Katherine officially accepts her new life, granting Nathan “co-owner” status and allowing the ghosts to use the main hallways and TVs—with, of course, some reasonable boundaries.

This final exchange seals the deal—the Undervale is now a co-managed establishment between the living and the dead.

“Welcome to the Undervale” is a riotous premiere that, despite its intense pacing, lands its central message successfully: Family is the only thing that can survive through moments of madness.