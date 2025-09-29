Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

Eagles’ Defense Proves Resilient in Scoreless Tie Against Cal

Liam ShabahangSeptember 29, 2025
BC has six remaining games on its schedule, all being ACC opponents. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)

Boston College women’s soccer traveled to Berkeley on Sunday afternoon, as it played its second of three-straight away games.

Coming in as underdogs against the Golden Bears (6-1-6, 2-0-2 Atlantic Coast), the Eagles (4-3-5, 0-2-2 ACC) held firm for a 0-0 tie in their fourth ACC match of the season. 

Shots were few and far between on the overcast, northern Californian day, as the Eagles and Golden Bears each managed a similar number of shots, putting up 12 and 11, respectively. 

Scoring opportunities were equally hard to find as each team took four shots on goal, with BC’s being taken by Emily Mara, Bella Douglas, Sophie Reale, and Sophia Lowenberg. 

Despite the equal number of shots on goal, the Eagles found themselves on the defensive for much of the game, especially throughout the second half with Cal dominating possession.  

The Eagle’s defensive effort was led by lights-out play from goalie Olivia Shippee, who had a strong showing, saving all four of the Golden Bears’ shots on goal. 

Cal’s closest would-be scoring moment came at the 16:43 mark as Golden Bear, Lumi Kostmayer drilled a shot that would have reached the top-right corner of the net had it not been intercepted by Shippee’s leaping save. 

The Eagles’ defense also played a pivotal role in the tie, clearing out many Cal attempts before it could even make its way to Shippee.

As the game wore on, both teams became increasingly desperate for the go-ahead goal that would secure three points in the ACC standings. 

The game also grew increasingly physical with time, and BC was penalized with three yellow cards, two of which came in the second half. 

However, the two teams came together as BC players and fans alike joined the Golden Bears in sporting the color orange as part of Cal’s MS Awareness Game. 

After a 2-0 loss to Stanford the previous Thursday, the tie at Cal will help the Eagles build momentum as they continue the hunt for their first ACC victory. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall
Boston College field hockey's losing streak extended to six games. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC’s Losing Streak Stretches to Six, Tar Heels Defeat Eagles 2–1
Richard's 171 rushing yards were the most from a BC running back this season. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Stefanoudakis: This is Frustrating.
BC has scored one goal in its four-game winless streak. (Sophia Horning / Heights Staff)
BC Falls 2–0 to Stanford, Still Winless in ACC
This was BC's first time failing to win a set all season. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Swept by No. 6 Louisville, Suffers Second Loss of Season
The Eagles finished the game with 15 penalties for 109 yards. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Penalties and Interceptions Plague BC, Eagles Fall 28–24 to Cal
BC will look for its first ACC win against California. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Preview: Cal Visits Chestnut Hill as BC Looks for First ACC Win
More in Sports
BC's weekend score versus No. 3 Minnesota ended at 18-1. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Loses 11–0 to No. 3 Minnesota, Heads Into Weekend 0–2
BC failed to record a shot on goal in the first period, while Minnesota had 21. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to No. 3 Minnesota 7–1 in Season Opener
BC finished first in Hockey East with 104 goals in the 2024-25 seasom. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
2025–26 Women’s Hockey Preview: Can BC Replicate 2024–25’s Offensive Numbers?
BC's goals came within a minute of each other. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Eagles Score Two Goals in Final Three Minutes, Snatch Victory Over Rival BU
This was BC's fourth 0-0 draw of the season. (Sophia Horning / Heights Staff)
Eagles Hold No. 16 Wake Forest to Scoreless Draw in Defensive Battle
Dylan Lonergan has completed 73 percent of his passes and thrown for nine touchdowns and just one interception through three games. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Bye Week Breakdown: Where Does BC Stand?
More in Women's Soccer
The Panthers tallied 31 shots, while the Eagles only had seven. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to Pitt in First ACC Game of the Season
The Eagles sit at a 4–1–3 record with their first ACC game on the horizon. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Shippee Records Third Straight Shutout, BC Ties St. John’s 0–0
Freshman Emily Mara notched her third goal of the season against UMass. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Defense Stands Tall, Shuts Out UMass 3–0
The tie marked BC’s second scoreless draw of the season. (Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)
BC Draws Colgate 0–0
Bella Douglas, pictured, assisted the final goal of the game, scored by freshman Emily Mara. (Natalie Condoor / Heights Staff)
UCLA Transfer Sophie Reale Nets Hat Trick as BC Dominates Albany 6–1
Oliva Shippee has surrendered one goal in the Eagles’ first three games of the season. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Draws Cornell 0–0, Breaks Win Streak