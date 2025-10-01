Categories:
The Mac Mini #8
Kate Kissel • October 1, 2025
Built by The Heights using PuzzleMe"s free <a href="https://amuselabs.com/games/crossword/" target="_blank" style="color: #666666; text-decoration: underline;">crossword puzzle maker</a>
0
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Kate Kissel, Associate Magazine Editor
Kate Kissel (she/her) is the Associate Magazine Editor for The Heights. In 2024, she served as the Copy Chief. She is from Skaneateles, N.Y. You can contact her at [email protected]