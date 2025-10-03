Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

BC Defeated 3–1 by No. 19 UNC, Stretch Winless Streak to Six Games

Matthew Ferrara, Heights StaffOctober 3, 2025
BC’s game at UNC capped off a three-game road stretch. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)

Boston College women’s soccer’s defense, even with its recent strength in conference play, started to crack under the pressure of No. 19 North Carolina’s offense on Thursday night.

The Tarheels scored their first goal of the night on a free kick that rainbowed into the top right corner of BC’s net, past the hands of leaping freshman goalie Olivia Shippee.

That goal came after 38 minutes of silence from both teams, during which BC registered just two shots to UNC’s six. 

The Eagles (4–4–5, 0–3–2 Atlantic Coast) responded with a second-half goal, and ended their three-game goal drought. Still, the Tarheels were making more offensive opportunities as UNC (8–4–0, 2–2–0 Atlantic Coast) outshot BC 13–6 in the second half. 

BC scored when Lydia Poulin headed a corner kick towards the near post and Georgina Clarke found the ball just a few feet from the goal. Clarke quickly gathered it and swept it in with the outside of her foot, putting BC on the board for the first time 67 minutes into play and tying the game 1–1. 

That was the only goal BC ended up scoring, though, as the Eagles lost 3–1 and stretched their winless streak to six games. 

The Eagles’ last five matchups have been against ACC teams, and their last three have been on the road. Two of those road games were on the opposite coast, as BC traveled to Stanford and California last week. 

The Tarheels’ first goal came from just outside of the penalty box. They drew up a set piece for their leading scorer, Olivia Thomas, who blasted a bending shot into the far corner of BC’s goal.

https://x.com/uncwomenssoccer/status/1973899123339505770 

It was Thomas’ tenth goal of the season. 

After tying things up, BC had twenty minutes to make something happen. But with ten minutes left, Kate Faasse restored UNC’s lead with a goal from inside the penalty box. BC’s defense took a second too long to get to her, and Faasse fired a shot from the left side right into the bottom corner of BC’s net.

https://x.com/uncwomenssoccer/status/1973916733049319426 

Just three minutes later, Faasse hit gold again as she headed a cross pass in for a goal. UNC attempted a crossed-in header for Faasse earlier in the game, but it didn’t hit. This time, it was right on mark.

https://x.com/uncwomenssoccer/status/1973918500990423171 

BC couldn’t respond, as what was once a 1–1 tie had quickly devolved into a two-goal loss for the Eagles. Star transfer Sophie Reale led the Eagles with three shot attempts and one shot on goal.

It was the first game of the season in which BC surrendered three or more goals. Its defense has consistently proven itself in a tough conference but the offense has struggled to produce, leading to several scoreless ties or losses. 

 Clarke’s goal is the fourth BC goal on the road this season, and every other road goal was scored in BC’s 3–0 win at UMass Amherst

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall
BC ended its 2024 season with a 34–23 win over Pittsburgh. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC Travels to Pitt Looking To End Losing Streak
Stanford's 24 shots were the most BC has conceded all season. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Cardinal Come Out Electric in Second Frame, Eagles Fall to No. 3 Stanford 3–0
This three-game losing streak is BC's longest since November of last season. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Swept by Notre Dame, Extends Skid to Three Games
BC has six remaining games on its schedule, all being ACC opponents. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Eagles’ Defense Proves Resilient in Scoreless Tie Against Cal
Boston College field hockey's losing streak extended to six games. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC’s Losing Streak Stretches to Six, Tar Heels Defeat Eagles 2–1
Richard's 171 rushing yards were the most from a BC running back this season. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Stefanoudakis: This is Frustrating.
More in Sports
BC finished the 2024-2025 season 27–8–2. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Preview: No. 6 BC Opens Season Versus No. 13 Quinnipiac
The Eagles’ 2024–25 season ended with a loss to Denver in the NCAA regional final. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
“The Guys Know What’s Ahead of Them”: 2025–26 Men’s Hockey Season Preview
BC has scored one goal in its four-game winless streak. (Sophia Horning / Heights Staff)
BC Falls 2–0 to Stanford, Still Winless in ACC
This was BC's first time failing to win a set all season. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
BC Swept by No. 6 Louisville, Suffers Second Loss of Season
BC's weekend score versus No. 3 Minnesota ended at 18-1. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Loses 11–0 to No. 3 Minnesota, Heads Into Weekend 0–2
The Eagles finished the game with 15 penalties for 109 yards. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Penalties and Interceptions Plague BC, Eagles Fall 28–24 to Cal
More in Women's Soccer
This was BC's fourth 0-0 draw of the season. (Sophia Horning / Heights Staff)
Eagles Hold No. 16 Wake Forest to Scoreless Draw in Defensive Battle
The Panthers tallied 31 shots, while the Eagles only had seven. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to Pitt in First ACC Game of the Season
The Eagles sit at a 4–1–3 record with their first ACC game on the horizon. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Shippee Records Third Straight Shutout, BC Ties St. John’s 0–0
Freshman Emily Mara notched her third goal of the season against UMass. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Defense Stands Tall, Shuts Out UMass 3–0
The tie marked BC’s second scoreless draw of the season. (Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)
BC Draws Colgate 0–0
Bella Douglas, pictured, assisted the final goal of the game, scored by freshman Emily Mara. (Natalie Condoor / Heights Staff)
UCLA Transfer Sophie Reale Nets Hat Trick as BC Dominates Albany 6–1
About the Contributor
Matthew Ferrara, Staff Writer
Matthew Ferrara is a Sports Staff Writer for The Heights.