BC Defeated 3–1 by No. 19 UNC, Stretch Winless Streak to Six Games

Boston College women’s soccer’s defense, even with its recent strength in conference play, started to crack under the pressure of No. 19 North Carolina’s offense on Thursday night.

The Tarheels scored their first goal of the night on a free kick that rainbowed into the top right corner of BC’s net, past the hands of leaping freshman goalie Olivia Shippee.

That goal came after 38 minutes of silence from both teams, during which BC registered just two shots to UNC’s six.

The Eagles (4–4–5, 0–3–2 Atlantic Coast) responded with a second-half goal, and ended their three-game goal drought. Still, the Tarheels were making more offensive opportunities as UNC (8–4–0, 2–2–0 Atlantic Coast) outshot BC 13–6 in the second half.

BC scored when Lydia Poulin headed a corner kick towards the near post and Georgina Clarke found the ball just a few feet from the goal. Clarke quickly gathered it and swept it in with the outside of her foot, putting BC on the board for the first time 67 minutes into play and tying the game 1–1.

That was the only goal BC ended up scoring, though, as the Eagles lost 3–1 and stretched their winless streak to six games.

The Eagles’ last five matchups have been against ACC teams, and their last three have been on the road. Two of those road games were on the opposite coast, as BC traveled to Stanford and California last week.

The Tarheels’ first goal came from just outside of the penalty box. They drew up a set piece for their leading scorer, Olivia Thomas, who blasted a bending shot into the far corner of BC’s goal.

https://x.com/uncwomenssoccer/status/1973899123339505770

It was Thomas’ tenth goal of the season.

After tying things up, BC had twenty minutes to make something happen. But with ten minutes left, Kate Faasse restored UNC’s lead with a goal from inside the penalty box. BC’s defense took a second too long to get to her, and Faasse fired a shot from the left side right into the bottom corner of BC’s net.

https://x.com/uncwomenssoccer/status/1973916733049319426

Just three minutes later, Faasse hit gold again as she headed a cross pass in for a goal. UNC attempted a crossed-in header for Faasse earlier in the game, but it didn’t hit. This time, it was right on mark.

https://x.com/uncwomenssoccer/status/1973918500990423171

BC couldn’t respond, as what was once a 1–1 tie had quickly devolved into a two-goal loss for the Eagles. Star transfer Sophie Reale led the Eagles with three shot attempts and one shot on goal.

It was the first game of the season in which BC surrendered three or more goals. Its defense has consistently proven itself in a tough conference but the offense has struggled to produce, leading to several scoreless ties or losses.

Clarke’s goal is the fourth BC goal on the road this season, and every other road goal was scored in BC’s 3–0 win at UMass Amherst.