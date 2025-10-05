A Guide to Fall Game Day Jackets: How To Stay Warm and Look Cute

The temperatures are starting to wind down in Boston, and after fall break, jackets will be a must. But what about your cute gameday outfit? While you might have to retire your favorite Lululemon mini skirt and strappy maroon tank top, you don’t have to completely sacrifice style at the next football game.

Here are some adorable jackets that’ll make you both best dressed and most cozy at the next tailgate.

Princess Polly is one of the best places to get gameday outfits. From maroon leather shorts to gold jewelry and accessories, it really is your one-stop shop to your next instagram pic.

This jacket could not be more perfect for the colder games this season—providing a classic oversized look while also being flattering, and loose-fitting enough to display the rest of your outfit. Plus, it provides the ideal BC vibes without breaking the break.

The majority of BC’s home football games are in the end of October and November, so it is bound to be chilly. Though this jacket might be a bit more of an investment, it will keep you toasty on those cool nights.

Plus, this jacket also works great for hockey season, and will be sure to keep you warm on the way to the Beanpot come February. If you’ve had enough of maroon, this adorable puffer also comes in “toasted almond,” which is a great way to keep rocking BC colors without overdoing the red.

This letterman jacket looks like something out of one of your favorite comfort movies—and that could not be more perfect. BC is written all over it, and not just literally. It encapsulates school spirit but will definitely keep you warm on gamedays too.

This seriously is a great closet staple, and what makes it a standout is the diverse size-range, as well as being unisex, making it an amazing choice for literally anyone.

Bomber jackets are something that should never go out of style, and this Lioness bomber is a perfect example of that. More than your traditional leather jacket, this jacket will be sure to make a statement at the tailgates. While this jacket is faux, it is heavyweight, ensuring that you will be kept warm the entire game no matter the chilly temperatures.

Depop has taken over the fashion industry over the last couple years. But eBay also has some great BC finds, including this vintage puffer jacket, which will certainly come in handy in the dead of winter.

Waiting in lines for hockey games to enter Conte is no joke, and this jacket will hold you over until you’re inside. Not to mention, it is super cute. Pair this puffer with a maroon sneaker and a BC face tattoo and you are good to go!