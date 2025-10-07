Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

FitzGerald: “It Just Looked Like a First Game”

Sebby Fitzgerald, Asst. Sports EditorOctober 7, 2025
BC’s last home-opener loss was in 2022 versus Quinnipiac. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)

Quinnipiac is by no means a bad team, nor will Greg Brown and co. look back at this loss and shake their heads at the end of the season.

But an even-strength score of 4–1 for then-No. 6 Boston College men’s hockey in Friday’s home opener is certainly noteworthy.

At the same time, that means the power-play unit—which featured some new faces—got off to a hot start. 

So, let’s start there. 

The Silver Linings

The Eagles posted a success rate of 17.6 percent on the power play last season—Hockey East’s third worst—pairing that with Hockey East’s best penalty-kill percentage at 89.8. 

Special teams never were a concern, especially with a team as top-heavy as BC, where the power-play unit is absolutely loaded with talent. 

It was a bright spot to see that not only were two goals scored on the man-up advantage, but one of those scores included a brand new transfer. 

Ryan Conmy, former New Hampshire first liner and Los Angeles Kings draft pick, was the second Eagle of the game to find the back of the net. With Teddy Stiga’s first-period power-play goal and three killed penalties, at least the special teams’ production was something for Eagles fans to be happy about, because the final score certainly did not provide that. 

“I wouldn’t say the power play looked lethal, but when you get two great shots, that’s how it is,” Brown said. “Sometimes you play great, you don’t get a goal. Sometimes you slap it around and you get one shot, and it goes in.”

It would have been preferable if the firepower the Eagles brought out to kick off the third period was present the whole game—a quick goal cut Quinnipiac’s lead in half, and the physicality looked like typical BC hockey. 

There were sparks, but they simply didn’t last long enough. Brown assured fans not to worry, emphasizing, “It just looked like a first game.” 

That could be an indication of line jumbling, a path Brown has regularly taken in his BC tenure. 

Nothing Is Set in Stone

In a surprising midseason move, Stiga replaced Ryan Leonard on a line with James Hagens and Gabe Perreault. Brown described the top two lines as “fluent,” meaning neither technically had the title of “first line.” 

This stir was to even out the lines so they wouldn’t be terribly top-heavy—the question is: Will that same concern appear with this year’s definitive top line of Stiga, Hagens, and Conmy? 

The top line featured two players with a goal, but they didn’t exactly have a goal as a cohesive unit, as both Stiga’s and Conmy’s goals came on the power play. 

“[The first line] had glimpses, but early on, felt like they were trying to do a little too much,” Brown said. “Trying to force some plays that weren’t really there because Quinnipiac had numbers back.”

I heavily dislike those who overreact after one game, so I’m not suggesting flipping things completely upside down. This is only a heads-up that if the Stiga-Hagens duo is split up down the line, do not be surprised.

But there is one change to the lines that could be made earlier than that: I would love to see Dean Letourneau center Oskar Jellvik and Andre Gasseau. 

We all know he’s a good enough player—it’s a matter of pairing Letourneau with the playmaker types where he can create his own space and pick up speed, use his rifle of a shot to his advantage, and gain back his confidence. 

I’m all for freshman Will Moore on the second line so he can be nurtured under experienced wingers, but no one can deny it’d also be interesting to see a freshman line of Gavin Cornforth, Moore, and Landan Resendes. 

This hypothetical would equal a third line of Brady Berard centered between Jake Sondreal and Will Vote. This grit-and-grind pairing would squeeze perfectly between the top two offensive-heavy lines and be fluent with the freshman line that can be an unexpected spark plug when given their chance. Plus, the chemistry between the young guns can begin brewing if paired sooner rather than later. 

In all fairness, the blame can’t be entirely put on a poor offensive performance—you can’t expect five goals from them night in and night out. 

Dear Jacob Fowler, You Will Be Missed

Jan Korec had two starts last season—one versus the then-No. 8 team in the country, and the other versus then-No. 11 Providence. He posted a .962 save percentage and allowed two goals.

“He’s been very assertive this whole fall, really taking control and command of his net,” Brown said. “We know we’ll get good goaltending from Jan going forward.”

Quinnipiac—again, a very good team that is better than the then-No. 13 ranking indicated—peppered him with 30 shots on goal, while BC’s offense provided its Slovakian goaltender with half of that.

It was an unfortunate sight to see him struggle against the Bobcats, as he surrendered double the goals he had in last year’s starts. 

The problem is, we’re spoiled. BC had the fewest goals surrendered and the best save percentage in all of Hockey East last season—all thanks to the Hobey Baker candidate that stood between the pipes.  

There was probably one, maybe two, Korec would like to have back, but the defense clearly, and surprisingly, struggled. 

With how many returning defensemen the Eagles feature this year, more pressure is on them than the first-year starting goalie. 

Between the defensive unit and the forwards breaking out, there was too much one-versus-all hockey, allowing the Bobcats to spend much more time in their offensive zone than they should have. 

I expect Korec to improve over time, so it’s definitely not a primary concern, but rather a call for this team to trust its capabilities and, more importantly, trust each other. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Column
Pitt's 48 points were the most BC has given up since its loss to Louisville in 2023. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Notebook: Rushing is Still an Issue for BC, and Injuries Made it Worse.
Richard's 171 rushing yards were the most from a BC running back this season. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Stefanoudakis: This is Frustrating.
BC volleyball has played its last 29 home matches in Margot Connell Recreation Center. (Ellie El-Fishawy / Heights Editor)
Ferrara: BC Volleyball’s Home Court Is in the Plex. That’s a Problem.
BC’s leading scorer Donald Hand Jr. announced his return to BC. (Owen Bienen / Heights Editor)
Stefanoudakis: A Way-Too-Early Look at BC Basketball
NCHC teams have won seven of the last nine national championships. (Kellen Davis / Heights Staff)
Brennan: College Hockey Doesn’t Run Through New England Anymore, and That’s Okay.
Denver knocked BC, the No. 1 overall seed, out of the tournament for the second year in a row. (Henry Hurd / Heights Staff)
Stefanoudakis: This Loss Was Everything for BC Men’s Hockey
More in Hockey
The matchup marked the Eagles’ first win of the season after back-to-back losses against No. 3 Minnesota. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC's Offense Dominates in 4-1 Victory Over Saint Anselm
Quinnipiac notched three goals in the second period against the Eagles. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 13 Quinnipiac Spoils No. 6 BC's Home Opener With 4–3 Win
BC finished the 2024-2025 season 27–8–2. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Preview: No. 6 BC Opens Season Versus No. 13 Quinnipiac
The Eagles’ 2024–25 season ended with a loss to Denver in the NCAA regional final. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
“The Guys Know What’s Ahead of Them”: 2025–26 Men’s Hockey Season Preview
BC's weekend score versus No. 3 Minnesota ended at 18-1. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Loses 11–0 to No. 3 Minnesota, Heads Into Weekend 0–2
BC failed to record a shot on goal in the first period, while Minnesota had 21. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to No. 3 Minnesota 7–1 in Season Opener
More in Men's Hockey
BC outshot Denver 15–2 in the final period, but could not notch a goal in the third period of its loss. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Eagles’ Offense Falters as No. 1-seed BC Falls 3–1 in NCAA Tournament to Defending Champion Denver
BC failed to capitalize on four power-play opportunities. (Photo courtesy of BC Athletics)
No. 1-seed BC Narrowly Beats No. 4-seed Bentley 3–1 in NCAA Tournament Regional Semifinal
BC is currently 26–7–2, and with a win on Friday, the Eagles would play against either Providence or Denver on Sunday. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
Preview: BC Seeks To Take Advantage of No. 1 Overall Seed and Make a Run in NCAA Tournament
After this season, BC will lose the talent of Ryan Leonard, Gabe Perreault, and probably James Hagens. (Chris Ticas / Heights Senior Staff)
Dietz: The Time for BC Men’s Hockey Is Now
The Eagles begin their national championship campaign against Bentley on Friday at 2 p.m. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
“You Want Your Team to Be Remembered”: BC Named No. 1 Overall Seed in NCAA Tournament for Second Straight Season
The NCAA tournament bracket will be revealed Mar. 23. (Sarah Fleming / Heights Editor)
No. 1 BC Knocked Out By Northeastern 3–1 in Hockey East Quarterfinals
About the Contributor
Sebby Fitzgerald
Sebby Fitzgerald, Assistant Sports Editor
Sebby Fitzgerald (he/him) is the Assistant Sports Editor for The Heights. He is from Cleveland, OH. You can find him on Twitter @sebbyfitzgerald or contact him at [email protected]