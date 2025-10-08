Andy Irvine Brings Irish Folk Stories and Songs to Connolly House

With an Irish bouzouki on his knee and harmonica resting on his chin, Andy Irvine performed a medley of original and classic Irish folk songs Thursday night in the tightly-packed Andover Room at the Connolly House.

The house is home to Boston College’s Irish Studies program. This marked the second performance of this year’s Gaelic Roots Series hosted by the Center for Irish Programs.

The solo performance brought together history, tradition, activism, and humor, and was undeniably, unapologetically Irish.

Irvine is one of Ireland’s most revered folk musicians. Over the course of his 60-year career, the singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has founded several folk groups, recorded dozens of albums, and heavily influenced the folk music genre.

As the night’s introduction put it: “If you know Irish music, you definitely know him.”

His two-part set focused squarely on working-class life, ranging from serious to humorous narratives.

His first song, “The Spirit of Mother Jones,” paid tribute to the Irish American labor activist who became a force in the American workers’ movement—her legacy, as Irvine sang, still rallies the miners she once led. Later in the set, Irvine comically tells of an Irishman who leaves his dull hometown to seek adventure abroad, only to return home defeated and homesick.

With each song, Irvine’s gentle, unassuming appearance was overpowered by his clear, powerful voice, still hitting every single note and melody after decades of performing.

Between the thunderous applause for the preceding song and the start of the next, Irvine told anecdotes and explained the stories behind his lyrics. Often, these were lighthearted and jocular, with witty jokes and sarcastic jabs at Scots, bringing the audience to laughter.

Irvine sat in front of one of Connolly House’s centerpieces, a vast stained glass window that portrays Ireland’s patron saint, St. Patrick, bringing Christianity to the Irish king Lóegaire.

As Irvine’s anecdotes grew more detailed and lengthy, the concert began to wind down. But after a standing ovation and chants for one more song, he gave in, closing with a tribute to his inspiration, American folk legend Woody Guthrie.

Playing “All You Fascists Bound to Lose,” the audience sang along, echoing the titular line from Guthrie’s 1944 fight song.

“I’m gonna tell you fascists / You may be surprised / The people in this world / Are getting organized,” Irvine sang with the audience.

Fittingly, the 83-year-old Irishman’s final lyric rang out distinctly: “Never tire of the road.”





