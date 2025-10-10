From Boston to Berlin: James Redding’s World Record Journey

While sitting in O’Neill Library his freshman year, Redding got a message from his mom: a link to a charity website.

He and his mom had tackled their first marathons just a year prior. Redding, too young to run the Boston Marathon alongside his mom, ran in Maine. Having just turned 18, Redding was finally eligible to run the Boston Marathon.

Redding’s mom had sent him the page for the Brookline Education Foundation. He grew up in Brookline, attending public school before coming to BC. His mom also taught in the Brookline school system.

Redding immediately wrote an application essay, and in April of 2024, he found himself lining up to race his first major with a Brookline Education Foundation bib. As a Brookline native attending BC, Redding naturally sees the Boston Marathon as his favorite.

Running through the streets where he had watched the Boston Marathon as a kid, Redding’s first major was marked with sentiment. Whether it was friends at Mile 21 or former teachers and teammates in Brookline, the people who came out to see Redding made the experience even more special.

Even as he stood in Berlin with 26.2 miles between him and his world record, Redding was thinking less about the race itself and more about those who had helped him get there.

“It wasn’t a sense of nervousness, as much as it was a sense of gratitude that so many people cared and so many people believed in me,” said Redding.

Following his meaningful first marathon experience, Redding’s next steps were clear. The Boston Marathon introduced Redding to the world’s major marathon circuit. After doing some research, he discovered that the Chicago and New York City marathons were not only easy to travel to, but were also quickly approaching.

Sending off a litany of emails to Chicago charities, Redding got picked up just in time for the race in October 2024. He ran for Huntington’s Disease Society of America and, in the process, found a new appreciation for raising money for organizations that don’t get as much funding but do important work nonetheless.

Once he was through with the Chicago Marathon, Redding committed to finishing all six major marathons before graduation. With the New York Marathon on the horizon, Redding was in need of another sponsor for the last major of 2024. And though the race was mere weeks later, he knew just who to reach out to.

Redding is a hockey coach at Warrior Ice Arena, owned by New Balance. As supporters of the New York Marathon, New Balance gives bibs to any of its employees who write an essay outlining why they should be given the chance to run.

Redding wrote about his goal of being an Abbott Six Star Medalist. He was given his number and, three weeks after crossing the finish line in Chicago, found himself running through the boroughs of New York City. It was then that Redding reached the halfway point and had three marathons to look forward to: Tokyo, London, and Berlin.

But first, Redding had to get into those races. While he had been able to run for charities and on behalf of New Balance for his first three majors, the other three would pose more of a challenge to enter.

Tokyo and London are notoriously difficult to get into, with Tokyo having limited non-elite spots and London having a particularly high demand.

Regardless, Redding was able to find some strokes of luck.

After New York, Redding entered the lottery for the Tokyo Marathon. Although many wait a decade or more to get in, Redding managed to do so on his very first try.

Redding’s second dose of luck came when he was given a spot at Berlin in the second-chance lottery after being rejected on the first go-around.

Now set to run in March and September, Redding had just one more bib to secure. That last bib, though, would round out an accomplishment bigger than Redding had imagined back at the Chicago finish line.

After being asked by his friend, Redding became curious about who the youngest person was to ever become an Abbott Six Star Medalist. He sent a message to Abbott World Marathon Majors on Instagram and got a response: The youngest man was 20 years and seven months old. If Redding got his bib to Berlin, he would be 20 and four months old when he won the medal.

So, Redding turned back to his connections at New Balance for one last favor. Explaining his revised mission of becoming the youngest man to get an Abbott Six Star medal, Redding was awarded his final bib. He was on his way to the world record.

These opportunities didn’t come from nothing, and Redding has a deep appreciation for the chances he was given in his journey to the Six Star Medal.

Redding explained that seeing those with Huntington’s disease or prosthetic legs passing him in marathons gave him perspective.

“I had to take advantage of the opportunities, because each of those races is a race that someone dreams of running—that someone works a good chunk of their life to be able to run,” Redding said.

Redding had laid out the path to meet his goal well before graduation. All he needed to do was run three more marathons.