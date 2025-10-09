Support The Heights:
BC Hopes To Snap Four-Game Losing Streak in Home Matchup Against Clemson

Brett Lundgren, Heights StaffOctober 9, 2025
BC football is seeking its first win over Clemson since 2010. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)

Before the college football season began, few predicted that Clemson or Boston College football would be in the positions they are in now. 

The Tigers entered the 2025–2026 campaign ranked No. 4 in the AP poll, with their sights set on the College Football Playoff and some meaningful January football. Quarterback Cade Klubnik entered his senior year with Heisman hopes, with some predictions placing him tied for the second-highest odds to win the award.

But with the team now standing below .500 at 2–3 overall and 1–2 in conference play, and Klubnik having thrown an interception in four of the Tigers’ five games, those Heisman and championship aspirations seem well out of reach for him and the Tigers. 

Clemson opened its season with a respectable one-possession loss to LSU. They went on to drop two of the next three games, though—one at Georgia Tech and the other at home against Syracuse.

Meanwhile, BC entered the year hoping to build on consecutive bowl appearances and seven-win seasons. Heading into the second year under head coach Bill O’Brien, there was a good amount of positive energy surrounding the program.

Similar to Clemson, expectations haven’t met reality this season for the 1–4 Eagles, who remain in search of their first conference victory of the season with Week 7 on the horizon.

For both Clemson and BC, this Saturday is a chance to turn the tide on disappointing starts and build positive momentum.

Who is BC Playing?

Clemson

When is BC Playing?

Saturday, Oct. 11, 7:30 p.m. EST

Where is BC Playing?

Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Where to Watch:

ACC Network

Series History:

BC’s all-time record against Clemson is 9–21–2, with Saturday’s game as the 33rd matchup between the two schools. 

The Tigers have gotten the best of the Eagles in the last 12 head-to-head meetings. The Tigers stormed into Chestnut Hill and took down the Eagles 31–3 in Oct. 2022, the last time the teams faced off.

What to Expect:

Offense:

BC’s offense had its worst showing of the season last week. Going into their matchup against Pittsburgh, the Eagles were averaging 37.5 points per game. On Saturday, all the Eagles could muster was a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

In order to pull off the home upset on Saturday, BC’s offense will have to return to its early-season form—that means taking care of the football and spreading the wealth. 

Through the first two weeks of the season, the Eagles turned the ball over just once. During their first three conference games, though, the Eagles have recorded eight giveaways, resulting in losing football.

Defensively, Clemson is at its worst when facing a mixed attack. In all three of their losses, the Tigers allowed at least 100 rushing yards and 200 passing yards. 

Last week, the Eagles’ top two receivers—Lewis Bond and Reed Harris—struggled to find success against the Panthers’ secondary, combining for just four catches and 49 yards. Dylan Lonergan’s connection with BC’s top receivers must improve to put the Tigers’ defense on its heels and give the Eagles’ rush game a chance.

Defense:

BC’s defense also struggled last week against Pitt. The Eagles let up 48 points and 503 total yards. BC also allowed 12 third- and fourth-down conversions, with the Panthers going 3 for 3 on fourth-down attempts.

The Eagles will have another challenge this week with Klubnik. Although Klubnik hasn’t had the greatest of starts, he did throw for 3,639 yards and 36 touchdowns last season.

Last week, Klubnik played his cleanest game of the season, throwing for 254 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions in the Tigers’ 38–10 victory over Bill Belichick’s North Carolina.

On Tuesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney shared that the Tigers will be without offensive lineman Elyjah Thurmon for the second straight week. As a result, BC may draw up some stunts or special pressure packages to make Klubnik feel the heat early and often.

The Eagles must improve their execution from last week by focusing on making key stops on third and fourth down, as well as putting consistent pressure on Klubnik. By doing that, they can limit the Tigers’ time of possession and give their own offense more opportunities to find a rhythm. 

Outlook:

Following rocky starts and failed expectations, this matchup comes at a critical time for both programs.

It will be interesting to see if BC can make quick, turnaround corrections after last week’s tough loss. On the flip side, Clemson’s decisive win last week could be a sign that the Tigers found their mojo.

If the Eagles distribute the ball well and make stops on key downs, the Eagles could put themselves in position to pick up a huge upset win against a vulnerable Clemson squad.

