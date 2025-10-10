BC Reports Increase in AHANA+ Student Enrollment, Most Diverse Freshman Class to Date

Thirty-nine percent of students in the Class of 2029 identify as AHANA, marking a 1.9 percent increase from the Class of 2028 and the most diverse freshman class in Boston College history, according to the Office of Undergraduate Admission website.

Unlike in previous years, the University did not release a breakdown of the racial and ethnic backgrounds of AHANA students in the Class of 2029.

Roughly eight percent of the Class of 2029 are international students representing 54 countries. The class includes 115 QuestBridge scholars and 396 Pell Grant recipients.

According to a University news release, 93 percent of students in the Class of 2029 ranked in the top 10 percent of their high school class. Overall, the University admitted 13.9 percent of applicants, with a 45 percent yield—both believed to be record highs, according to the release.

Additionally, the average SAT score dropped to 1471 from 1484 for the Class of 2028, while the average ACT score remained 34 for the third consecutive year.

​​Thirty-four percent of freshmen attended private or independent high schools, 20 percent attended Catholic or Jesuit high schools, and 46 percent attended public high schools. Women comprise 54 percent of the class, while men account for 46 percent.

Since the Supreme Court struck down the use of affirmative action in college admissions in 2023, the percentage of enrolled AHANA students has decreased. The University has not released data on the number of AHANA students accepted since the Class of 2027.

After the Supreme Court’s decision, University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J., released a statement, condemning the court’s decision and reiterating BC’s commitment to enrolling talented and diverse students.

“The University intends to remain faithful to its Jesuit, Catholic intellectual and religious heritage by enrolling talented, diverse students from across the United States and the world within the new parameters set by the Court,” Leahy wrote.

The University also saw an 11 percent increase in applications for the Class of 2029, which BC did not expect, according to Dean of Undergraduate Admissions and Financial Aid Grant Gosselin.

“Given the expected decrease in the American high school/college-age population, many colleges and universities have been bracing for, or experiencing, a decline in undergraduate applications,” Gosselin said in the release.

The record-high number of applicants remains 40,477, set by the Class of 2026.