BC Secures 4–2 Win in First Conference Matchup of the Season

Back in Conte Forum for the first time since last season, Boston College women’s hockey entered its home arena on Friday night with the anticipation of facing off against a conference rival, while also looking to build off of the momentum from last week’s win.

The Eagles (2–2, 1–0 Hockey East) did just that, as they clinched a 4–2 victory over Hockey East opponent Holy Cross (3–2, 0–1).

Despite Holy Cross leading the game with 42 shots on goal to BC’s 29, the Eagles’ offensive aggression was able to take advantage of key opportunities to secure the victory.

“We’re shooting a little bit more, I think we’re creating a little bit more offensively than we did last year, which is nice,” BC head coach Katie Crowley said. “I think we need to clean it up a little bit defensively in the defensive zone, though.”

The Eagles struck early, just 3:24 into the first period, when Kate Ham broke through the line of defense for a shot on goal that sliced past Holy Cross goalkeeper Abby Hornung. Coming into the game tied for the most BC goals this season, Ham once again proved to be a critical part of the Eagles’ offensive unit.

Rookie defender Madelyn Murphy followed with her first career goal as an Eagle as she capitalized on BC’s power-play opportunity with 10:07 left in the first period, extending the lead to 2–0.

Murphy fired the shot from far out, and the puck bounced around off of others before finding its way past Hornung.

Both of BC’s opening goals were assisted by Ava Thomas, who has racked up eight points this season.

“Going out for my first home game, it’s chilling,” Thomas said. “And I’m ready to make a statement.”

And make a statement she did.

After Holy Cross cut into the Eagles’ lead by scoring three minutes before the end of the first period, Thomas answered early in the second, finding the back of the net to restore the Eagles’ two-goal lead.

Thomas’ goal was assisted by Murphy, who also had an explosive home debut.

“It’s a young group for the most part,” Crowley said. “I think our leaders are doing a great job and our players are working extremely hard for each other, and that’s a good basis for moving forward.”

Lulu Rourke scored with six minutes left in the game, closing the gap to one goal, but Maxim Tremblay, assisted by Sammy Taber, scored an empty-netter in the final minute of the game, sealing a 4–2 win for BC.

In net, goalkeeper Grace Campbell’s 40 saves kept Holy Cross struggling to score the entire game. And after losing twice last year to Holy Cross, the Eagles found sweet redemption.

“The extra motivation was that Holy Cross kept us out of the NCAA tournament last year,” Crowley said. “So that motivation alone got our team excited, maybe a little nervous.”

After a rocky start to the season that included back-to-back blowout losses at the hands of Minnesota, the Eagles have now won consecutive games heading into Saturday’s matchup against Providence.

“I think that momentum will definitely carry over into tomorrow,” Thomas said. “Right now it’s just about rest and recovery and making sure we’re ready.”