BC Closes Weekend Undefeated in 5–1 Win Over Providence

Boston College women’s hockey stretched its winning streak to two games on Saturday afternoon against Providence.

Delivering a 5–1 win over the Friars (0–4, 0–2 Hockey East), BC (3–2, 2–0) made its mark in Schneider Area in Providence, RI.

A little less than four minutes into the game, the Eagles notched their first penalty kill of the game after a roughing call against Kate Ham.

Holding their own, the Eagles’ defense cleared the puck out of the zone, as goaltender Grace Campbell stood tall in the net.

And it didn’t take long for BC to get on the board. In fact, it only took less than 10 minutes, thanks to Sammy Taber.

Juking her defenders after an Ava Thomas assist, Taber netted the first goal of the game. And it would surely not be the Eagles’ last.

But the Friars continued to fight back despite giving up a body checking penalty at 9:36—killing the penalty successfully.

That could only last so long for Providence though, as the Eagles tallied their second goal of the game off an Madelyn Murphy assist turned Ava Thomas goal.

Thomas made her mark for the Eagles this weekend, securing six points throughout two games.

The third time was most definitely the charm for BC, as a Kate Ham shot made it into the back of the net on an Eagles’ power play and closed out the first period.

BC was far from done, though. And the Eagles came out relentless in the start of the second frame.

Starting a new goaltender didn’t help the Friars too much. Everything unraveled for Providence when Ava Thomas tallied her second goal of the matchup.

Sammy Taber began the drive with a give-and-go to Thomas, who tapped the puck into the net, as BC broke out in celebrations on the ice.

With a little under three minutes to play in the second frame, freshman Madelyn Murphy got on the action—stretching the Eagles’ lead to five goals.

In the third frame, though, Providence didn’t let the game end without putting up one goal. The Friar’s first and only goal of the matchup came 4:25 into the final period when Sami Snyder finally broke through Campbell, touching the puck past her legs and into the back of the net.

The rest of the third period continued scoreless, as BC ended the game 5–1 and earned its second conference win.