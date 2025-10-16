Preview: BC Hoping To End Slide As UConn Comes to Town

After a 31-point drubbing at the hands of Clemson, Boston College football turns its eyes toward what is likely to be the most winnable game left on its schedule.

The Eagles (1–5, 0–4 Atlantic Coast) will host UConn (4–2) in their second straight home game, as they look to break a five-game losing streak and get their first FBS win of the year.

The Huskies, who are on a three-game winning streak that included a blowout win against Florida International two weeks ago, are coming off a bye week and should be well rested.

The Eagles’ defense will have a lot on their hands as it attempts to shut down a prolific UConn offense. And with the lack of recent production from their offense, keeping the Huskies off the board will be vital.

For BC, this game is its last matchup against a non-power conference opponent, as it looks to gain momentum heading into the season’s final stretch.

Who Is BC Playing?

Connecticut

When Is BC Playing?

Saturday, Oct. 18, 12:00 p.m.

Where Is BC Playing?

Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Where To Watch:

ACC Network

Series History:

This will be the ninth game between the Huskies and the Eagles, with BC holding a 7–1 record in the series. The two teams last met in 2023, when the Eagles won 21–14.

What To Expect:

Offense

Outside of their 23rd-ranked passing game, the Eagles are currently outside the top 70 in every major offensive metric, including placing in the bottom five in rushing yards per game, averaging 85.

Conference play has been difficult for BC, as it has only put up 61 points through four games. The Eagles have also turned the ball over 10 times against ACC opponents—one of many causes of their five-game losing streak.

Starting quarterback Dylan Lonergan has especially struggled in ACC play, with only two total touchdowns to go along with six turnovers. Lonergan has failed to reach 200 passing yards in his last three games, compared to a 330-yard average in the first three.

The Huskies will arrive in Chestnut Hill with an offense that is top-25 in points, passing yards, and total yards per game. They are led by transfer quarterback Joe Fagnano, who has thrown 11 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Defense

Both the Eagles and the Huskies boast below-average defenses when it comes to yardage. The main difference between the two comes in points allowed, as BC is 124th in scoring defense while the Huskies rank 58th.

UConn excels at forcing turnovers, boasting a plus-seven margin, which is sixth in the country. In contrast, the Eagles’ margin of minus five is 119th.

The biggest focus for the Eagles will be stopping the Huskies in the red zone, as their opponents score either a field goal or a touchdown 92 percent of the time they get there.

BC will hope to get its top two corners, Syair Torrence and Amari Jackson, back by Saturday. Both have been out since the Stanford game, and their absence has been felt in the Eagles’ secondary.

Outlook

On paper, this is BC’s best chance to get a win for the rest of the year—it should have the talent advantage over a non-power team, and be motivated to beat a regional rival.

If the Eagles fail to beat the Huskies, the threat of a 1–11 season will creep even closer.

To avoid that reality, BC must limit turnovers and reignite the offensive attack it showed off during the first two weeks of the season. If the Eagles can do this, they should have a good chance of defeating their old Big East foe and giving fans the win they have been waiting for.