Cianfrance’s ‘Roofman’ Successfully Challenges the Standard Biopic Formula

★★★★☆

At first glance, with a rather unknown main character and an unserious tone, Roofman contrasts with the entire genre of biopics. Roofman can’t compete with movies centered around famous musical artists or monumental historic events at the box office, but the cast and the strength of their performances set the film apart as a worthwhile watch.

Roofman, directed by Derek Cianfrance, proves good acting alone can make biopics entertaining.

Of the brilliant performances, Channing Tatum, especially, is shown in a new and sophisticated light. The Magic Mike actor proves he can do more than strip on stage by delivering a layered, emotionally charged role as convict Jeffrey Manchester.

Released on Oct. 10, Roofman marks Cianfrance’s return to the screen after a nine-year directing hiatus. The film, based on a true story, follows Manchester, a former soldier, after escaping from prison. He was convicted after drilling a hole through the roof of a McDonald’s in a desperate attempt to rob its safe and provide for his family.

After successfully escaping, he seeks refuge in a Toys“R”Us, but his situation unravels once more due to his feelings for one of the store’s employees, Leigh (Kirsten Dunst).

From the first shot of a retro McDonald’s plastered with McRib posters to the film primarily taking place in a Toys“R”Us, Roofman is filled to the brim with nostalgia. The now-extinct Toys“R”Us—with its backward “R”—Geoffrey the Giraffe, and even the green M&M “getting her boots back” transports late-2000s kids back into their childhoods.

This makes Roofman not only a crime drama but also a glimpse into a distant memory. Poignantly, the ending takes place during Christmas time at a toy store, evoking the feeling of childhood holidays and allowing audiences to connect with the finale on multiple levels.

Although based on a real story, Roofman would be nothing without the cast. Dunst gives a quiet yet effective performance that could have easily been one-dimensional. Her chemistry with Tatum serves as the moral anchor to the eccentric plotline, giving Roofman the emotional core it requires.

The stacked cast also includes Peter Dinklage as the grumpy Toys“R”Us manager. Dinklage commands the audience’s attention with his irritable, dry humor. Not to mention, Steve (LaKeith Stanfield), Jeff’s friend and document counterfeiter, and Michelle (Juno Temple), Steve’s girlfriend, have lasting comedic moments despite their brief screen time. Even the cameo from Jimmy O. Yang as a car salesman provides one of Roofman’s funniest moments.

Surprisingly, Tatum delivers one of the most compelling performances of his career. His character has committed 45 armed robberies of McDonald’s locations and has been convicted of kidnapping, yet he still manages to evoke deep sympathy from viewers.

Tatum skillfully balances the childlike innocence of Jeff with the gravity of his crimes, creating a layered and emotionally resonant portrayal. Roofman enables Tatum to demonstrate his range as an actor while hopefully signaling a move to more dramatic roles in the future.

No matter how serious the subject matter of a biopic may be, it can be ruined by casting decisions. Roofman manages to avoid this. The film is carried by the depth, nuance, and emotional range the actors bring to their roles, which elevates the story beyond the facts and turns it into genuinely compelling cinematography.