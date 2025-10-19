Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down: Week of 10/20

Thumbs Up

Fall Break: Although it’s only been a week since Indigenous Peoples’ Day and fall break, the effects of a much-needed vacation can still be felt. Students chose to venture somewhere new with friends, return home, or enjoy a nighttime tailgate on campus. No matter how you spent your time, it was certainly better than Boston College during the midterm season. Our one complaint—the rain was a real downer. But staying inside and cozying up is certainly not the worst way to spend a long weekend. We hope you’re refreshed and ready for fall, part two, at BC!

Halloween: At last, the time for costumes, candy, and an inevitably fun few weeks is upon us. Halloween is on a Friday this year, giving us two weekends of festivities, so get your costumes ready. There’s something truly special about a New England fall, and Halloween only adds to it. October gets even better when you think about the Notre Dame football game on Nov. 1. But throughout these next two weeks, we do have one piece of advice—stay warm. Don’t make the classic mistake of opting for the cute costume, leaving you freezing cold outside of Fenway. It’s never worth it.

Thumbs Down

Eagles Football: Well, it’s no secret: BC is having a disappointing football season. After BC dropped its sixth straight game to UConn Saturday, the fate of our team is looking bleak. We’ll try to get behind the “fight on” outlook Bill O’Brien is emphasizing, but it’s hard to see a bright side when we have yet to beat an FBS team. But who knows—maybe our defense will set the football field aflame and make some big adjustments. Don’t count us out for the Holy War just yet. Bigger miracles have happened.

Internship and Job Applications: Internship and job application season is upon us. BC students have to navigate Handshake, HireVues, and career fairs, all while keeping up with never-ending midterms. It feels almost impossible to stop comparison from being the thief of joy. Every year during this time, it’s important to remember that BC accepts capable and intelligent students. Every one of us here is a great candidate for the professional world, and every one of us will find our place there. So, try to be a little less hard on yourself next time you doomscroll LinkedIn.