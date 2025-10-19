A Guide to Boston’s Best Pumpkin Spice Lattes

As the leaves turn orange and the weather cools, pumpkin spice emerges as the taste of the season. In latte form, its distinct flavor perfectly complements the essence of fall.

Due to its high demand, this iconic drink is found in many popular coffee chains, such as Starbucks and Dunkin’. While these well-liked brands have a reputable collection of pumpkin spice beverages, there are many cafes in Boston that also offer this delicious fall flavor.

Here are some of the best coffee shops around Boston to get your hands on this must-have seasonal latte.

This coffee shop’s pumpkin spice latte balances seasonal spice with a milk-heavy base. The pumpkin flavoring is relatively mild but pairs nicely with its vanilla counterpart. This place is great for those who prefer a sweeter drink.

Pavement Coffeehouse has several locations all over Boston, including one near BC’s campus in Allston.

I particularly recommend visiting the Newbury Street location, which provides a dainty, cozy ambiance in contrast to the vibrant street it is situated on. With a variety of indoor and outdoor seating options, this location is perfect for getting work done or taking a break after some retail therapy.

In terms of the richness of the pumpkin spice flavor, this particular cafe comes out on top.

Caffè Nero’s latte has a more traditional espresso taste, which pairs exceptionally well with the pumpkin flavoring. Out of the shops on the list, Caffè Nero’s bold flavor best reflects the taste of pumpkin itself.

There are over 15 locations around Boston where you can get your hands on this delicious latte, including one in Newton, around three miles from BC’s campus.

Located in the lively neighborhood of Chinatown, this coffee shop offers a “pumpkin pie” latte rather than the more common pumpkin spice flavor.

The name is fitting—this drink is much sweeter than the others on the list. The substantial amount of cream and vanilla flavoring also makes the taste of pumpkin more subtle. Still, I would recommend trying this spin on the pumpkin spice latte, especially if you prefer less bitter coffee.

This café has the most seating space compared to other shops on the list. Additionally, the prices of their lattes are relatively inexpensive.

To try Thinking Cup’s take on the pumpkin spice latte, ask for a latte with seasonal pumpkin spice syrup.

This pumpkin spice latte has a strong taste that uses less milk than others on the list. It also obtains its coffee beans directly from Stumptown Coffee’s roasting facility in New York, resulting in a robust and delicious flavor.

Its location on Tremont Street—one of three locations throughout the city—is perfect for studying, whether you prefer enjoying the ambiance of their rustic, vintage setup or sitting on a bench in nearby Boston Common. Thinking Cup also had a shorter wait time and a quieter seating area compared to other shops on the list.

It’s safe to say that this is the best pumpkin spice latte I have ever had.

Glasser Coffee Co. manages to emphasize the sweet nature of the pumpkin flavoring without letting it overpower the drink. Its latte has a perfect amount of milk and cream while maintaining the rich taste of pumpkin spice.

This shop, located in Oak Square in Brighton, is only a mile from BC, making it extremely convenient and walkable for students. With its botanical and naturalistic decor, this is a quaint place to relax after a long day of classes with a pick-me-up cup of coffee.