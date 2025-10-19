A Guide to Fall Running Destinations Near Campus

On campus, on social media, and all over Boston, running is becoming more than just a form of cardio—it’s a fun, social, and mindful activity. This fall, as midterms take over college life, students are finding creative ways to stay healthy, prioritize mindfulness, and explore the city.

If you’re looking to get outside and enjoy Boston before it gets too cold, here are five popular running destinations near campus, each with a little reward waiting at the finish line.

The Street at Chestnut Hill (1.2 Miles)

If you’re in the mood for a shorter run, The Street at Chestnut Hill is the perfect place to go. The straight shot down Hammond Street takes you through idyllic neighborhoods and offers beautiful fall foliage.

Once you arrive, you can grab groceries at Star Market, shop at ALO or Lululemon, or grab a bite to eat at one of the many restaurants. It’s a quick run with a rewarding finish.

Blank Street Coffee (2.6 Miles)

If you’re a coffee drinker, a matcha enthusiast, or simply love a cozy cafe, this one’s for you.

Blank Street Coffee’s Brookline location is just over 2.5 miles from campus. The run offers a perfect excuse to try some of the new autumn menu, like the Banana Bread Matcha.

Harvard Square (4 Miles)

Although it may seem far, Harvard Square is another rewarding option that combines scenic views along the Charles River path with some well-deserved time for exploring.

Grab an overpriced (but delicious) coffee at Tatte and stroll through the charming cobblestone streets. It’s a perfect way to spend a fall day in Cambridge.

Beacon Hill and the Boston Common (5.3 Miles)

Did you know that by simply running straight down Beacon Streets, you can reach Beacon Hill in just over five miles?

This route leads right into Boston’s most iconic spots: the Public Garden, the Common, and the many shops and restaurants in the picturesque Beacon Hill neighborhood. Instead of paying for an overpriced Uber or taking the T, you and your friends can reach these fall staples while also getting in your exercise.

Seaport (7 Miles)

If you’re up for a challenge and craving delicious bagels, extend your Beacon Hill by a few miles to reach Seaport, taking you past landmarks like the Boston Tea Party Museum—and, besides, what better way to finish off a run than trying this week’s PopUp Bagels schmears?

This run offers a little bit of everything—scenic views and a post-run reward.