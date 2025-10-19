Support The Heights:
Conte Forum Basketball Court Renamed to Edgerley Family Court

Maria StefanoudakisOctober 19, 2025
The court will be unveiled for the beginning of the 2025–26 men’s and women’s basketball seasons. (Owen Bienen / Heights Editor)

The basketball court at Silvio O. Conte Forum is being officially renamed the Edgerley Family Court following a donation from University trustees Sandra and Paul Edgerley, according to a statement from BC Athletics

The court will be unveiled for the beginning of the 2025–26 men’s and women’s basketball seasons. BC women’s basketball will play its first home game on Nov. 3 against Holy Cross, and the men’s team will do so against The Citadel on Nov. 6. 

“Naming the basketball court in their honor is more than just recognizing a gift—it is about celebrating a family that believes in our mission, our student-athletes, and the future of BC basketball,” BC Athletics Director Blake James said. “Their impact will be felt here for years to come.”

The Edgerley family’s donation also contributed to Soaring Higher: The Campaign for Boston College, an initiative seeking to raise more than $400 million for the Athletics Department. 

“We are thrilled to help grow BC Athletics to new heights and support the student-athletes who represent BC on the court and in the community,” the Edgerleys said in BC Athletics’ statement. “The school spirit and camaraderie of the students, alumni, and fans who support the athletes by attending games is second to none and part of what makes the BC community so special.”

The Edgerleys are supporters of undergraduate financial aid at BC, and co-chaired Pops on the Heights in both 2023 and 2024. Sandra serves on the BC Board of Trustees as a member of the Academic Affairs Committee. 

A Harvard graduate, Sandra is the founder and president of Hexagon Properties and the ‘Quin House. She was named one of the Top 20 Most Influential Bostonians by Boston Magazine. 

Paul is a senior adviser at Bain Capital and is also the co-founder and managing director of VantEdge Partners. He serves on the board of directors for several sports organizations, including the Boston Celtics, Kansas City Royals, and Italian soccer club Atalanta.

