The Mac Mini #14

Google Analytics is a powerful tool that tracks and analyzes website traffic for informed marketing decisions.

Service URL: policies.google.com

Name Description Duration

_gac_ Contains information related to marketing campaigns of the user. These are shared with Google AdWords / Google Ads when the Google Ads and Google Analytics accounts are linked together. 90 days

__utma ID used to identify users and sessions 2 years after last activity

__utmt Used to monitor number of Google Analytics server requests 10 minutes

__utmb Used to distinguish new sessions and visits. This cookie is set when the GA.js javascript library is loaded and there is no existing __utmb cookie. The cookie is updated every time data is sent to the Google Analytics server. 30 minutes after last activity

__utmc Used only with old Urchin versions of Google Analytics and not with GA.js. Was used to distinguish between new sessions and visits at the end of a session. End of session (browser)

__utmz Contains information about the traffic source or campaign that directed user to the website. The cookie is set when the GA.js javascript is loaded and updated when data is sent to the Google Anaytics server 6 months after last activity

__utmv Contains custom information set by the web developer via the _setCustomVar method in Google Analytics. This cookie is updated every time new data is sent to the Google Analytics server. 2 years after last activity

__utmx Used to determine whether a user is included in an A / B or Multivariate test. 18 months

_ga ID used to identify users 2 years

_gali Used by Google Analytics to determine which links on a page are being clicked 30 seconds

_ga_ ID used to identify users 2 years

_gid ID used to identify users for 24 hours after last activity 24 hours