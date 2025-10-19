Support The Heights:
Click here to donate
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
The News Site of Boston College

The Heights
Categories:

BC Breaks Winless Streak With 8–2 Win in MS Awareness Game

Grace Sheehan and Ryan WolffOctober 19, 2025
BC extended its win streak versus the Wildcats to 14 games. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Staff)

Coming into Sunday’s matchup, Boston College field hockey held a 13-game winning streak against New Hampshire. The team searched for a similar outcome in its annual Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Awareness game honoring BC field hockey alumna Kathleen Murphy, BC ’09, who was diagnosed with MS as a sophomore at BC.

The Eagles also looked to break their winless home record and build momentum in preparation for their last two regular-season ACC opponents. 

BC (5–9, 0–6 Atlantic Coast) did just that, defeating UNH (7–6, 2–1 America East) 8–2 with an explosion of offensive power. 

“I’m glad that [the team] got as many goals as they did today,” BC head coach Kelly Doton said. “A lot of the players contributed.”

BC came out of the gates firing. Within the first 30 seconds of play, Martina Giacchino had an early shot on goal, setting the tone for the rest of the afternoon. And before the first minute had passed, Maeve Seeger gave BC the lead off a corner shot, tipping the ball to the left side of UNH’s net and past its diving goalkeeper, Abby Johnson. 

The Eagles tallied three shots on goal in the first five minutes, holding possession and putting pressure on the UNH defensive unit. 

“I know the scoreboard speaks for itself, but [we’re] a really good team,” Doton said.

BC found its groove early in the game and continued to pressure UNH, just as it had done in the first period. Sprinting from the right side of the pitch, Eva Kluskens crossed the ball to the middle of the field to find Alex De Cain for BC’s second goal of the afternoon. 

Just two minutes later, De Cain notched her second goal of the period, as she gathered a rebound from the corner and placed it in the back of the net. 

The Eagles’ offensive dominance persisted, as they added on an additional four goals in the third period before UNH could tally even one.  

BC’s Madeline Leigh and Melea Weber continued to capitalize for the offense as they scored the fourth and fifth goals of the day. Then Madelieve Drion weaved through the defense to make the score 6–0. Sophia Sisco added a score of her own to wrap up BC’s dominant third period, and Kluskens rounded out the day in the fourth period to take the BC lead to eight.

The game marked the Eagles’ most goals in a single game since 2016. 

“There’s not a lot of MS games around the country,” said Doton. “But the MS game is really important because it hits home—it really hits our program. I told [the team] before the game, ‘Sophomores in the class, raise your hand, because that’s when Kathleen was diagnosed, and she didn’t quit.’” 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Fall
BC has won by sweep eight times and has been swept four times this season. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
BC Sweeps and Gets Swept, Splits Weekend Games With Duke and No. 21 UNC
This was BC's first win since Sep. 7 when it defeated UMass. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Defeats Syracuse 1-0, Eagles Earn First their ACC Win
The losing streak is the Eagles’ longest since 2015. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Notebook: BC Football Falls 38–23 to UConn, Extending Losing Streak to Six
Hanken Tjostheim scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season in BC’s loss. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
BC Falls to SMU 3–2 in Conference Clash
BC rushed for a season-high 191 yards. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Eagles Fall to UConn 38–23 in Grayson James’ First Start of the Season
BC's only win this season came against an FCS opponent. (Paul Criado / Heights Staff)
Preview: BC Hoping To End Slide As UConn Comes to Town
More in Field Hockey
The Eagles are 0–5 in ACC play so far this season. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to Stanford in Overtime, Eagles Still Winless in ACC Play
BC notched its fourth conference loss of the season. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC Falls to Golden Bears 2–1 in Shootout
BC scored the first goal of the matchup five minutes into the first quarter.(Maureen Ebaugh / Heights Staff)
BC Breaks Six-Game Losing Streak With 3–2 Win Over Northeastern
Boston College field hockey's losing streak extended to six games. (Alexandra Dalrymple-Roth / Heights Staff)
BC’s Losing Streak Stretches to Six, Tar Heels Defeat Eagles 2–1
Freshman Kate Bock put in BC's first goal in three games. (Alina Ahmad / Heights Staff)
No. 13 Eagles Drop Fifth Straight to No. 20 Wake Forest
BC has scored one goal in its four-game losing streak. (Emily Ahern / Heights Editor)
No. 13 Eagles Fall to No. 3 Virginia, Continue Losing Streak
More in Sports
The court will be unveiled for the beginning of the 2025–26 men’s and women’s basketball seasons. (Owen Bienen / Heights Editor)
Conte Forum Basketball Court Renamed to Edgerley Family Court
The last time the teams met was in 2015, when BC dominated Cornell with a 12–1 total score over two games. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
BC Falls 3–0 Against No. 5 Cornell
Resendes and Radivojevic both earned their first collegiate points on Friday night. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
No. 9 BC Scores Four Goals in Second Period, Wins 5–1 Over RPI
BC has not fallen to RPI since its 2-1 loss in Oct. 2016. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)
Preview: No. 9 BC Travels to RPI After Bounce-Back Series
Ask Ekeland scored BC’s first goal 44 seconds into the game. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
Rojel’s Five Points Steer BC to 5–0 Win Over AIC
Hand Jr., pictured, led BC with 23 points. (Yamari Santillan / Heights Staff)
BC Travels to UConn for Exhibition Game, Loses 71–52