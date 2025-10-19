Support The Heights:
BC Ties Brown, Beats UConn in Fall Ball Matchups

Emily RobergeOctober 19, 2025
BC ended last year with a 19-3 record. (Jenny Krasic / Heights Editor)

Boston College lacrosse took center stage on Newton Campus in its fall ball matchups between Connecticut and Brown on Sunday afternoon. 

Taking their first game 16–6 against the Huskies, the Eagles sailed past UConn in BC- lacrosse fashion. 

Just two minutes into the matchup, the Eagles had already notched two goals in the afternoon.

That only intensified when Molly Driscoll sniped the ball into the upper right-hand corner of the net three minutes later, bringing BC’s lead to three goals.  

Heading into the half, the Eagles already had a 7–2 lead over UConn. 

The second half told a similar story as the Eagles notched another nine goals against the Huskies, with three goals coming in three minutes. 

Taking the matchup by 10 goals, BC was smooth sailing into its matchup against the Bears. 

“There are so many new faces on our team this year and it’s been so fun, everyone coming in and out to play,” Molly Driscoll said. “We felt pretty good against UConn, definitely an improvement from last weekend.”

But the battle between Brown wasn’t decided until the last play when the Bears tied the Eagles 10–10 to end the game. 

“It’s such a great competition in the fall,” BC head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein said. “I was really impressed with Brown. I think it’s all about the process, and I’m just really proud of all the people who stepped in.”

While the Eagles maintained a 7–4 lead by halftime, that disintegrated once the last frame enfolded, when Brown had three back-to-back late quarter goals. 

Despite ending the game in a standstill, the Eagles still found improvements from their fall ball matchups last weekend, where they defeated Denver and subsequently lost to Navy. 

“We were happy that we improved off our last weekend’s performance, but we always have room for growth,” Michaela O’Connor said. “We are a young team, and while we have a lot of veterans on the defense, we are growing on the attack. We are still getting those reps under us.” 

One notable addition to the BC roster who showcased her skills in the scrimmage was North Carolina transfer Marissa White. During her two seasons in Carolina blue, White scored 95 goals with 10 assists for 105 points in 43 games. Earning All-ACC Freshman in 2023, White made her mark early in Chapel Hill, N.C. 

And now she is bringing those same playmaking abilities to Chestnut Hill, Mass., according to Walker-Weinstein.

“She just brings another level of excellence to the team, and she does everything that a coach would want,” Walker-Weinstein said. “She just has a level of excellence that is going to raise the bar for us as a team.”

And so far, White’s transition to the BC offense has been sound, tallying several goals on the afternoon. 

“Everyone has been so awesome and so welcoming here and they really have made the transition really seamless from both the players and the coaches,” White said. “I love it. It’s really similar and different in other ways, but the girls have really brought me in and made me feel welcome right away.”

Emily Roberge
Emily Roberge, Associate Sports Editor
Emily Roberge (she/her) is the Associate Sports Editor for The Heights.