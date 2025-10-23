“A Happy Warrior”: Remembering John J. “Jack” Neuhauser

John J. “Jack” Neuhauser made a lasting impact on the Boston College community through his leadership and dedication to serving its needs, according to David Quigley.

“He was a happy warrior, and ever committed to sustaining a strong sense of community within Boston College’s schools and colleges,” said Quigley, the Winston Provost and Dean of Faculties.

Neuhauser died on Sept. 30 at Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass. He was 82.

Neuhauser joined the University faculty in 1969 as a professor of statistics in the Carroll School of Management (CSOM) and later became dean of CSOM. In addition to his influence in the classroom, Neuhauser spearheaded campus building projects.

“Jack’s time in Fulton Hall culminated in the renovation and expansion of the building in the 1990s,” Quigley wrote. “That physical transformation symbolized the more substantive change from the College of Business Administration into the Carroll School of Management.”

Neuhauser not only excelled in his position as a professor but was also a remarkable dean, strategically laying a strong foundation for CSOM’s transformation into a top-tier finance program, according to Quigley.

According to a 1999 BC Chronicle article, Neuhauser was the driving force that propelled CSOM into the top 40 business schools in the country. Today, its finance program is ranked No. 6 in the country.

“CSOM’s great ascent into the top tier of business schools started and gained momentum while Dean Neuhauser was at the helm,” Quigley wrote.

According to CSOM Dean Andy Boynton, a student of Neuhauser in the 1970s, Neuhauser was crucial in transforming BC into the nationally recognized university it is today.

“It took a village of people across this entire University to fuel BC’s ascent to a leading national academic institution underpinned by Catholic, Jesuit values,” Boynton said. “But no doubt Jack was among several key leaders in this village.”

Neuhauser also contributed to many aspects of BC’s campus culture, Boynton said.

“I think he had a particularly strong influence on BC’s rather unique focus on both teaching and research excellence, as well as our culture of respect and care for each other,” he said.

As a professor, Neuhauser was known for challenging students with rigor and high excpetations in his classes.

“He was the most challenging, toughest professor I ever had,” Boynton said. “I sure learned statistics with Jack as my professor.”

As a graduate from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute where he earned his Ph.D. in operational research statistics, Neuhauser was extremely well-versed in his subject material. Not only was he instructional in statistics, but he also taught his students valuable life lessons, encouraging them to grow as students and as people.

Boynton recounted a particular life lesson Neuhauser taught him during one exam—carefully reading instruction.

Boynton said he mistakenly answered all four questions on an exam, even though only two were required.

“I was panicking during the exam as everyone else finished well ahead of me,” he said. “He noticed my error as he walked around but said nothing. I think I got a B- in that course as a result. And I knew the material inside and out.”

Thankful for this lesson, Boynton said he was able to navigate the rest of his academic career even better than before.

“I am proud to say that I recovered from that episode and graduated with high honors from BC,” said Boynton. “I now laugh when I think about that lesson learned.”

Beyond his work in the classroom and as a dean, Neuhauser also served as an academic vice president from 1999 to 2005. During his time, he focused on hiring skilled and dedicated faculty members and leaders in the community, according to Quigley.

“His long tenure as dean was followed by six years as Academic Vice President, and he helped hire a remarkable group of faculty and academic leaders,” Quigley said.

Joseph Quinn, a professor of economics and longtime friend of Neuhauser, explained how when Neuhauser acted as a mentor, he valued people more for their character and human qualities more than for their accolades and titles.

“I think for the people for whom he was a mentor, it was so clear that he cared about you as a person, as opposed to just, ‘What are your publications,’ ‘What are you doing for us,’” Quinn said. “He was a contributor and a people person who cared about others regardless of their station in life.”

Neuhauser made a lasting impact on both BC and the lives he touched, according to Boynton.

“I would not be the person I am today if it weren’t for Jack Neuhauser,” said Boynton.





