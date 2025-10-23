Cozy and Criminally Underrated TV Shows To Watch This Fall

The second the air turns crisp and the leaves on the Quad start their slow and dramatic shift to gold and maroon, I know exactly what I need: permission to stay inside. Fall isn’t just a season, but also a mood. It demands cozy blankets, hot drinks, and a quiet, almost reflective ambiguity.

This year, though, I’m skipping the same old spooky movies and holiday prep. I’m after a very specific atmospheric blend of comfort and intrigue.

My perfect fall viewing isn’t necessarily about ghosts and gore, but simply shows that just feel like October. They’re the kind of shows that are sometimes overlooked, or maybe you saw them years ago and forgot just how good they are. Either way, they definitely deserve a spot in your rotation as the nights get longer.

When I commit to a show this season, I want something I can truly sink into. These series will provide you with that deep immersion, whether it’s through small-town secrets or high-stakes drama.

Twin Peaks

You can’t talk about small-town mystery and atmosphere without talking about Twin Peaks. This series is the ultimate fall binge.

It’s set in a perpetually misty, coffee-and-pie-fueled Pacific Northwest where the woods are thick and the secrets are even murkier. It’s surreal, quirky, genuinely terrifying, and wrapped in a blanket of dank gloom all the way through. It perfectly blends the cozy with the outright creepy, making it a truly unique watch.

Only Murders in the Building

For a lighter, more charming kind of urban mystery, I always recommend Only Murders in the Building. It’s set in a glorious, old-school New York apartment building, the Arconia, and the costuming is fall fashion perfection. Think fabulous coats and classy scarves.

It’s a witty, warm whodunit that honors the traditional structure while also providing genuinely funny and heartwarming moments. It’s the perfect show for anyone who loves the idea of a mystery but prefers a few laughs over genuine terror.

Pretty Little Liars

For the ultimate teen mystery that pairs perfectly with secrets and shivery weather, you need Pretty Little Liars. Set in the dark, picturesque suburban town of Rosewood, this show is steeped in literal fall aesthetics.

The girls’ fashionable fall wardrobes, the dimly lit town square, and the central mystery of the anonymous blackmailer “A” make it not only addictive but also suspenseful and an incredibly cozy binge. It’s the perfect show for the transition from the sunny start of the school year to the eerie atmosphere of Halloween.

One Tree Hill

Then there’s the nostalgia hit: One Tree Hill. The early seasons, full of high school drama, basketball games under floodlights, and that early-2000s angst, carry a heavy dose of fall melancholy. It’s pure comfort viewing, the kind of teen drama that feels like wearing your high school sweatshirt during a visit back home—a reassuring reminder of what was.

The Haunting of Hill House

Finally, for something truly frightening but also deeply moving, there’s The Haunting of Hill House. This isn’t a quick, disposable horror. It’s a beautifully crafted family drama within a gothic nightmare. The old, sprawling house, the dark woods, and the central themes of grief and trauma make it an emotionally devastating and visually spectacular October watch. It’s a series that will stick with you long after you turn off the lights and try to sleep.