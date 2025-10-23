Support The Heights:
Preview: No. 9 BC Looks To Break Losing Streak Against No. 7 Denver in Early-Season Test

Mary Canapary and Grace SheehanOctober 23, 2025
BC has been eliminated by Denver in its last two playoff appearances. (Anatoly Guz / Heights Staff)

Coming off a 5–1 win against RPI last weekend, No. 9 Boston College men’s hockey finds itself a top-10 team in the nation. 

After winning two of its last three games, BC is looking to secure another this Friday. The only question is, will the Eagles be able to against rival No. 7 Denver?

History says it will be hard, as Denver has proven to be a thorn in the Eagles’ side. 

Denver has won six of the last seven matchups between the two camps—perhaps the most devastating being in 2024, when Denver beat BC in the National Championship game. BC’s last win against Denver was in 2021 on its home ice. 

Both teams have a 2–1–1 record. The season is young, but BC head coach Greg Brown and his team are already facing top-tier competition as they look to grab their third win of the season and break a three-game losing streak against the Pioneers. 

Who is BC Playing?

Denver 

When is BC Playing?

Friday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

Where is BC Playing?

Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

How to Watch?

ESPN+

What to expect from Denver:

Coming off a Frozen Four appearance, Denver entered this season having lost some of its most notable players, including star goalkeeper Matt Davis. Davis’ departure has forced the Pioneers to transition to a younger lineup. 

The Pioneers’ early matchups show that they’ve retained their offensive power from last year, and Friday’s game will depend upon how BC responds to high-pressure opponents.

Following a 6–0 blowout victory over Bentley, Denver suffered an upset loss to Lindenwood, showcasing weaknesses BC may be able to capitalize on. 

Lindenwood won the majority of faceoffs in its win, allowing it to control more of the play than Denver typically allows. Even though the shot count was even, Denver faltered in high-pressure plays, which Lindenwood took advantage of. 

Denver’s loss drew attention to the team’s vulnerabilities, but the rest of the season has demonstrated its strengths. 

The Pioneers are averaging 44.8 shots per game while holding opponents to just 24.3. 

Their aggressive offensive style and ability to pile up shot attempts have been critical to their success thus far. 

BC must focus on forcing Denver to the perimeters—especially returning players Eric Pohlkamp, Sam Harris, and Samu Salminen, who are leading the Pioneers’ offense after Denver lost its top goal scorers following last season. 

Another significant challenge for BC will be facing new faces in Denver’s net, who have recently put up impressive numbers.

Freshman Quentin Miller, who has started half of the games this season, has recorded a save percentage of .977—good for second in the nation. Junior Paxton Geisel is not far behind, having registered a .943 save percentage in his two starts. 

What to expect from BC:

BC had a rough start to its season, clearly missing last year’s stars in its season-opening loss to Quinnipiac.  

The Eagles had a quick turnaround, however, producing a win and a tie at Minnesota that gave them some needed positive momentum. They went on to beat RPI on the road to secure their second win of the season. 

BC’s offense doesn’t have a primary goal scorer at this point in the year—the team has outscored its opponents 13–8 so far, and no single player has notched more than two. 

James Hagens, Dean Letourneau, Ryan Comny, and Drew Fortescue are all tied with two goals each. Despite not having a single star at this point, having offensive points spread throughout the team proves BC’s depth. 

Between that depth and the fact that Brown’s lines have not been the same in any two games this season, Friday night’s lines are difficult to predict. 

Defensively, BC must be aggressive from the start to disrupt the Pioneers’ extensive offensive attack, which is averaging 3.5 points per game. Denver consistently outshoots opponents by a wide margin and capitalizes on odd-man rushes—something BC has struggled with. 

Freshman keeper Louka Cloutier will likely be in goal for BC, as he’s put up a .937 save percentage in his first three games as an Eagle. He’s given up four goals in three games and racked up 59 saves. 

Outlook:

The Eagles will have their work cut out for them against Denver. One key to the game will be fast-paced play that disrupts the Pioneers’ defensive rhythm. 

Denver relies heavily on its ability to maintain possession of the puck and execute on quick transition plays. Its team is untested so far this season, however, which could leave some gaps for BC to take advantage of. 

If the Eagles can start the match with a strong offensive presence, it’ll position them well throughout the game by rattling their young opponent early on—especially its freshman goalkeeper. 

Defensively, BC must be able to break up passing and keep Denver on the perimeter to minimize its shot selection, which would distinguish BC from the Pioneers’ previous opponents this season. 

Expect Denver to aim for a possession-heavy game that controls tempo and relies on its ability to take shots on goal, while BC will push for the opposite: a fast-paced game centered around offensive attacks that will challenge Denver’s structured defense.  

